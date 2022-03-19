Muenster swept a pair of games Friday night thanks to stellar pitching, including a five-inning combined no-hitter.
The Muenster baseball team defeated Paradise 5-0 in six innings, then beat Navajo (OK) 4-0 in five without allowing a hit. Both games were in Muenster as part of the Muenster Highway 82 Classic and were shortened due to tournament time constraints.
Muenster (8-5) opened the tournament 4-0 after defeating Windthorst 8-6 and Collinsville 16-1 on Thursday.
Muenster coach Josh Wheeler said the Hornets played their best baseball of the year Friday.
“We’re playing better,” Wheeler said. “We didn’t give up any runs (Friday). I think we’re playing pretty good… Hopefully, we can just build from that and go forward.”
Hornet senior Cody Hill pitched all six innings against Paradise in game one. He struck out 13 Panthers and walked two. Paradise’s only hit came with one out in the second inning, and Hill picked off the runner at first base.
Hill got Muenster’s offense started, too. He hit a 2-run home run in the first inning to give the Hornets the lead.
Wheeler said this was Hill’s best outing so far this season.
“He was on,” Wheeler said. “He was really good. All three pitches were working. Changeup, curveball, fastball.”
The Hornets added a run in the second, but a Paradise pitching change kept Muenster’s offense in check for a while. Muenster finally broke through again in the sixth when Hunter Peel hit a 2-RBI double, scoring Devon Bindel and Nathan Hartman. The game was called due to time shortly after with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
Wheeler said this was one of Muenster’s all-around best performances of the year.
“I thought we put it in play well,” Wheeler said. “I don’t think we’re a great hitting team, but I feel like that it was probably one of the best games we’ve swung a bat this year. Probably not the best, but I thought we done OK with what they had on the mound.”
Gredan Wolf started on the mound against Navajo. He pitched 4.0 innings, striking out 10 hitters while walking five. Colton Deckard relieved him for the fifth inning, picking up a strikeout. The game ended without Muenster coming to the plate in the fifth due to time.
The top of the fourth inning ate up much of the allotted time. The first hitter walked, then stole second. The Hornets then attempted a hidden ball trick. They would have easily gotten the runner at third, but the throw was off target. Two more Indians walked, loading the bases with one out.
Wolf rebounded with two crucial strikeouts, leaving the bases loaded.
Although the Hornets no-hit the Indians, Wheeler said he is still looking for improvement.
“We didn’t throw enough strikes,” Wheeler said. “(Wolf) went to a lot of 3-2 counts, but he pitched out of it. When you don’t give up runs, you can’t lose.”
Muenster did all its offensive work in the first inning. Five of the first six batters reached base thanks to three hits, a walk and an error. Bindel hit an RBI single, and Peel hit a 2-RBI single. Only one run was earned due to the error, but the Hornets had a 4-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
