Muenster completed a sweep of its rival Friday night with strong pitching and a pair of big innings.
The Muenster baseball team defeated Lindsay 14-0 in five innings in Lindsay.
Muenster (13-10 overall, 5-1 District 10-2A) finished the sweep on the road after knocking off Lindsay 9-1 Tuesday in Muenster.
Lindsay (9-12, 5-3) is still in good position for the playoffs, but the back-to-back losses to the Hornets may have knocked the Knights out of district championship contention.
Muenster coach Josh Wheeler said the Hornets did well at the plate.
“There’s a lot of balls we hit just right at people,” Wheeler said. “We barreled it up. That’s what you want. You’re not always going to get hits, but if the other team makes errors, you gotta make them pay for it.”
Six errors plagued the Knights, and 12 of Muenster’s runs were unearned. The Hornets scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning on four hits and five errors. Devon Bindel opened the scoring with a 2-RBI single, scoring Lucas Sebade and Cody Hill. Hill returned to the plate later in the inning and delivered a 2-RBI double.
After the explosive first, the Hornets were kept in control for three of the subsequent four innings. Muenster got two-out singles in the second and third but nothing more, and the Hornets were retired in order in the fifth.
Muenster scored its other 4 runs in the fourth inning in unique fashion. With the bases loaded, Grant Ward sent the ball into the right field for an RBI single, but the defense misplayed the ball. Just like the first inning, the error cost Lindsay as it allowed everyone, including Ward, to score on what was essentially an inside the park grand slam.
While the Hornets were putting big numbers on the scoreboard, Colton Deckard kept the Knights’ offense in check. The Muenster pitcher struck out 12 hitters in five innings. He gave up two hits and a walk but retired the Knights in order three times. He struck out the last four hitters he faced.
Deckard said this was one of his better outings this season.
“I was feeling pretty good,” Deckard said. “Pretty happy with the fastball. Not the cutter as much, but I’ll work on it.”
Alvord and Lindsay have been Muenster’s primary challengers for the district championship this season. The Hornets went 3-1 against them, greatly aiding their title aspirations. Muenster’s remaining schedule features two games against fourth-placed Poolville and four against Class 1A opponents.
Wheeler said consistency is the main thing Muenster needs to work on the rest of the season.
“Keep hitting the ball like we are,” Wheeler said. “No errors. We didn’t make an error tonight. If we can do that and throw strikes, I think we got a good chance to go a long way.”
Lindsay has a pair of games against Alvord up next, which give the Knights an opportunity to catch up to the Bulldogs. However, they would need to Hornets to slip up a few times to get back into the district title race.
