The NCAA baseball tournament is set to begin Friday, and a former Cooke County athlete will be participating not far from home.
Blayne Jones was a senior on the 2017 Class 2A state championship Muenster baseball team. Now, he is a junior and starting shortstop for Dallas Baptist.
Fresh off winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, the Patriots (37-15) will participate in the Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU. They will open their postseason run against three-time national champions Oregon State. TCU and McNeese State round out the four-team field.
Jones has played in 39 games for DBU in 2021, starting in each according to the DBU athletics website. He is hitting .227 with 34 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
He hit 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and walked twice in a win against tournament-bound Gonzaga and contributed a solo home run in a win against Oklahoma.
In last week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Jones hit .444 (8-for-18) with 6 RBI.
At Muenster, Jones was a two-time all-state selection and four-year letterman. He was named Most Valuable Player of the 2017 state tournament after earning the win on the mound in the state championship game. He pitched six innings in the 6-2 win against Dallardsville Big Sandy.
