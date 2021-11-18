With one signature, a Lady Hornet became a Lady Chap.
Muenster senior Martie McCoy signed her national letter of intent to play women’s basketball at Lubbock Christian in the Muenster gym Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s very exciting, sort of relieving,” McCoy said. “It’s good to know that all of the hard work has paid off. It’s a great place, and so for me to have the future set and ready to go, it’s a great feeling. It really is.”
McCoy is the lone returning starter from last year’s regional finalist team. She was also a state runner-up as a sophomore.
McCoy said she chose LCU not only because of its basketball program, but also for reasons of academics and faith.
“I felt like it was a place that, not only would I be pushed on the court, but I would be pushed off the court in the classroom, and spiritually, as well,” McCoy said. “It’s a huge family, and so coming from a town like (Muenster), it’s definitely what I needed. I feel like I’m just going to grow substantially while I’m there.”
McCoy didn’t always plan to play college basketball. She grew up playing soccer. She said she started taking basketball seriously her freshman year before realizing what she wanted to do.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said she will fit in well at LCU.
“I’ve been doing this for 19 years, and I’ve never had a girl work as hard as her,” Hightower said. “The amount of hours and hard work that she puts in, not just with us but on her own, has been tremendous. Seeing her achieve her dream right here has been really, really cool.”
Like Muenster, Lubbock Christian has high expectations for its women’s basketball program. The Lady Chaps have won three Division II national championships, all since 2016 and including the past two titles awarded.
McCoy said Hightower and Muenster have done a great job preparing her to play at LCU.
“He’s pushed me to be not only a better athlete, but a better person,” McCoy said. “I think his coaching and the surrounding town have really set me up for some large success as a high school athlete. Looking for an environment like that in college, I think Muenster is exceptional, and it’s set some high standards for what’s to come.”
Hightower said McCoy has meant a lot to the Lady Hornets.
“I think Martie is… a positive leader,” McCoy said. “Bringing the same energy and attitude every single day and pushing and willing other people to do the same thing. Her legacy is leaving the program in better shape than what she found it. I think that sums up what Martie is better than anything.”
One thing LCU does not have is a football program. McCoy spent the past two football seasons kicking for the Hornets, but she said her football days are over after this year.
“That’s definitely just this high school for fun thing,” McCoy said. “I’m excited to really focus in and home in on the sport that I love. I’m glad to be able to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.