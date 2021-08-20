The final score usually isn’t the point of a scrimmage; however, if it was, Muenster would have had plenty to celebrate.
The Hornets put on an impressive show in front of their fans Thursday afternoon when they welcomed Nocona to Hornet Stadium for their second and final scrimmage of the year.
Muenster coach Brady Carney said he thought it went well.
“Execution-wise, I thought we threw the ball well,” Carney said. “I thought we had great protection up front. We ran the football well, really got to the edge like we wanted to. Overall, I thought we performed really well.”
Muenster had a dominant outing against their Class 3A visitors. The Hornets outscored Nocona 14-0 during the live quarter at the end of the scrimmage. During the scripted possessions that preceded the live quarter, Muenster’s varsity scored twice while shutting out the Indians.
Carney said a strong preseason performance against a bigger school gives Muenster confidence, but he isn’t making too much out of the score.
“Some of those passes that we caught for touchdowns, those are great, but I’m just looking for completions and being able to move the football,” Carney said. “But hey, anytime you can get an explosive play, we’ll take it. It’s one of those things, I don’t know if scoring is necessarily what you’re looking at all the time as much as execution and mistakes.”
The junior varsity teams came out first. Each side got two offensive possessions of a set number of plays. Nocona went first and did not score. Muenster’s JV then took the ball and scored four touchdowns during their first series, including three in four plays.
The Indians got to the end zone on their second JV possession, but it would be their only touchdown of the day.
Carney said he thought the Hornets started this scrimmage better than their first.
“Last week, I thought we came out a bit little flat,” Carney said. “Last week, we started on offense. This week, we started on defense. We’re kind of geared up as a defensive team, so I think we are a little more excited and motivated to be a defensive team first. Like I told them, you’re not always going to be a defensive team first. You’re going to have to go take the ball and go score on that first series, so you gotta find that motivation for the offense or defensive side.”
It is fortunate for Muenster fans the Hornets had such a good showing in their home scrimmage, because there won’t be many opportunities this season for the home fans to support their team. Muenster only has three varsity home games in 2021 after having to replace two games from the original schedule.
Carney said the replacement teams insisted on hosting Muenster. He said every game is important, but he thinks the home schedule the Hornets do have is a strong one.
“I still think three really big games are here this year,” Carney said. “Lindsay, Windthorst, Petrolia. Windthorst and Petrolia in district are two of our biggest games in district, and then Lindsay of course is always a big game, and we have those at home.”
Muenster opens the season Aug. 27 at Celeste. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
