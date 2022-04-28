Muenster kicked off the high school softball playoffs Wednesday with a pair of impressive victories.
The Lady Hornets defeated Chico 18-2 in seven innings and 13-3 in six in a bi-district doubleheader in Era.
Muenster (18-11) swept the best of three series and will face the winner between Lipan and Hamilton in the area round.
Chico (6-12) trailed most of the series, only holding a 2-1 lead for half an inning.
Muenster coach Wes Johnson said Chico made Muenster work for it.
“I think this time of year, winning the game good, bad, ugly, is the most important thing,” Johnson said. “Winning and moving on to the next round. I thought we did that. We didn’t hit the ball really well today, but you gotta give credit to them. Their pitcher kept us off balance, and they made a lot of plays.”
Muenster held a 1-0 lead after three innings in game one before scoring 6 runs in the fourth, highlighted by a 2-RBI double from Brooke Tyler. Muenster blew it open in the top of the seventh inning by posting 9 runs on eight hits and an error.
Maggie Hess led the offense in game one, hitting 3-for-4 with 6 RBIs and a run. Tyler hit 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 4 runs.
Game two began as a tighter affair. Muenster took a 1-0 lead in the second, but Chico took the lead with 2 runs in the top of the third. Muenster answered right away. Addison Aldriedge tied the game with an RBI groundout, and an error allowed Kennedy Schroeder to score and retake the lead.
Like game one, Muenster scored many of its runs later in the game. The Lady Hornets scored 4 in the fifth and 5 in the sixth to earn the run-rule walk off.
Johnson said he always tells his players to learn from each at-bat.
“I think if you make that adjustment after your first at-bat, it can pay off in the later innings,” Johnson said. “I thought we kinda did that tonight. She had us off-balance a little bit early, but as the game went on, we were able to get some key hits when we needed to.”
Hillary Klement hit 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a run in game two. Hess hit 3-for-3 with 3 runs.
Both Muenster pitchers did well. Schroeder had a no-hit bid through five and a third innings in game one before an infield single ended it. She finished with 16 strikeouts and six walks. She allowed 2 runs on two hits.
Tyler pitched game two. She allowed 2 earned runs on eight hits, struck out eleven and walked two.
This series started earlier than most to avoid conflict with track regionals, so Muenster may go eight or nine days between games. Johnson said Muenster must work around it.
“This time of year, stuff is kind of routine,” Johnson said. “The girls know what to do. We work our defense, and then we hit. Just keep it short and simple and keep working on the things that we do and try to stay sharp.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.