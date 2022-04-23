The top two softball teams in the district met Friday on a windy afternoon in Muenster with the district championship on the line.
The Lady Hornets prevailed with a 9-3 win against Collinsville to win their second-straight district title.
Muenster (16-11 overall, 11-1 District 10-2A) avenged their only district loss, an 8-7 defeat in Collinsville on March 29.
Collinsville (15-9-1, 10-2) went undefeated at home in district play but fell to the other two top teams on the road.
Muenster coach Wes Johnson said it is awesome for his players to win a district title.
“I think you set your goals to be district champs,” Johnson said. “Obviously, being a district champ gives you a good route in the playoffs. That’s what we set our goals to do, and hopefully, we continue to achieve the rest of our goals this year.”
Kennedy Schroeder provided Muenster with strong pitching. She struck out 14 hitters and walked four. She allowed five hits. Just one of Collinsville’s runs were earned, and it came in the seventh inning with the Lady Hornets already in control.
Johnson said Schroeder’s velocity was a bit down, but that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“I thought she was more of a pitcher today than just throwing hard,” Johnson said. “I thought on Tuesday (at Lindsay), she threw really hard. So, I thought she did a really good job of commanding her pitches and just settling down and making them put the ball in play. We made plays behind her.”
The Lady Hornets were retired in order in the first inning but scored in the next four. Schroeder led off the second with a triple, then scored on a single by Andie Schroeder to put Muenster in front. Alyssa Lutkenhaus made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout later in the inning.
The teams scored a run each in the third, but Collinsville errors allowed Muenster to pull away in the fourth and fifth innings. The Lady Hornets scored 6 runs in those innings with 1 being earned.
In total, six Collinsville errors led to six unearned Muenster runs.
Johnson said he is proud of the growth Muenster has shown since the season started.
“We’ve come a long way from where we were at the beginning,” Johnson said. “We’ve learned a lot. We’re really young with the exception of Kennedy and Hillary, so we’re learning a lot about the game. It’s starting to show. We’re starting to make some plays on the defensive side, which is going to hopefully pay off playing in the playoffs.”
Schroeder helped lead the Muenster offense by hitting 3-for-4 with an RBI and 2 runs. Lutkenhaus, Brooke Tyler, Andie Schroeder, Macy Bayer and Hillary Klement each contributed an RBI.
Devyn Elvington was Collinsville’s best hitter, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Schroeder said the Lady Hornets just need one thing to have a deep playoff run.
“We need to work together as a team,” Schroeder said. “That’s it. That’s all we need, because we already hit good. We already pitch good, everything.”
