Muenster capped off a long week with a win Thursday night in the 2021 Holiday Classic championship.
The Lady Hornets used lock-down defense to defeat Era 40-25 at Callisburg.
Muenster (18-3) opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers and led the rest of the night.
Era (14-8) didn’t go away easily and had long stretches of good defense, but the Lady Hornets in black couldn’t quite catch Muenster.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said his team won with solid defense.
“That’s two teams that know each other very, very well,” Hightower said. “We know each other inside and out… They worked really, really hard. Era, that is. They made it tough for us to score in spots. I thought we did a great job of good shot selection and making some things count, but defensively I think is where we won the game.”
Muenster led 28-15 after the third quarter. Era hit some early shots in the fourth as it tried to make a comeback, but a 3-pointer by Muenster sophomore Brooke Tyler kept Era at a distance. Muenster did all it could to burn up the clock throughout the fourth quarter by taking its time offensively and forcing long possessions for Era.
The game started quickly. Tyler opened the scoring with back-to-back 3-pointers. Era responded with a pair of shots before Muenster senior Martie McCoy responded with one of her own. The offense ground to a halt afterward, and both teams hit just one field goal in the second quarter.
McCoy, who won tournament MVP, said players sometimes play their best early in the game. She said the game changed once both teams settled into it.
“Both of these teams play really good, solid half-court defense, and they are patient and willing to work on the offensive side,” McCoy said. “I think it’s just a testament to the kind of basketball we play. It’s not a bad thing. I think it almost makes it more fun sometimes. You have two good teams going at each other, and it’s a competitive game to watch.”
McCoy and Tyler joined Era senior Kiara Franklin in leading the scoring with 15 points apiece.
Chris Hightower said his team did a great job defensively against Era’s star and gave special credit to the junior who defended her most of the night.
“I think Brooklyn Duncan’s probably one of the best defenders in our classification in the state,” Hightower said. “Her arms are very, very long. She’s very, very quick laterally, which I think is a big key in defensive pressure. Kiara is such a good offensive player. She’s so strong, has a great shot. Brooklyn made her earn every single point she had.”
Some teams could return rusty after the mandatory Christmas break, but both set of Lady Hornets had strong performances. Both teams won three lopsided games before playing one another in an exciting championship.
McCoy said this tournament helped Muenster get back into rhythm before resuming district play.
“After a week off, as good as you were playing before break, you sort of have to get back into that flow,” McCoy said. “Going 4-0 is hard any time, and so to be able to do that out of Christmas break, I think it’s one of those steppingstones for what we need in our future, just the different goals that we have for ourselves. Tournament champs is a good way to start that off, for sure.”
