A new volleyball team has emerged in northern Texas, and it made a strong first impression in its first trip to Gainesville.
The North Central Texas College volleyball team fell 3-1 to Weatherford College on Tuesday. Weatherford won 25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18 at Lion Fieldhouse.
NCTC (4-8 overall, 0-1 NTJCAC) dropped its conference opener in the Lady Lions’ first meeting with Weatherford.
Weatherford (9-5, 1-0) earned a road win in its first-ever conference match, continuing a successful start to the Lady Coyotes’ first season.
NCTC coach Angie Bullard said she believes Weatherford has a promising future in volleyball under coach Kailee May.
“I think they’re going to be really good, really quick,” Bullard said. “I know the coach, and I know they’re working hard over there.”
Aliyah Levert led NCTC in kills with 14 along with 17 digs. Shae Pruiett had 22 assists and 18 digs.
Both teams are freshman heavy. NCTC has 10, and Weatherford has 16. Although NCTC has a little more experience with four sophomores to Weatherford’s two, Bullard said the Lady Lions must catch up to the Lady Coyotes.
“I think we’re just a little bit behind,” Bullard said. “We’ve had a chance to play a few games, but we really haven’t played the competition that they have, and that’s hurting us right now. We’re going to have to catch up on that.”
The first two sets were tight, and each team got a win. The second was tied at 13 before NCTC went on a 4-0 run, forcing a Weatherford time out. The Lady Lions led the rest of the set. Weatherford closed the gap to 21-20, but NCTC finished on a 4-1 run. The Lady Lions clinched it with a block.
“We kept the ball in system,” Bullard said of the second set. “I think that we did a better job of attacking them and being physical above the net.”
Weatherford dominated the third and pulled away after a close start to the fourth to secure the victory.
NCTC started the season 0-6 but won four of its previous five before Tuesday night. Bullard said she has seen progress in her team, but the Lady Lions must keep improving.
“We’re in the gym trying to improve every day,” Bullard said. “We’re trying to get better every time we touch a court. That’s what we’re doing right now. Just keep working, hope it pays off in the end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.