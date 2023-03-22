Runs were hard to find for the home team Wednesday afternoon.
The North Central Texas College baseball team struggled at the plate as the Lions dropped a pair of games at Darwin Field to Hill College, 3-2 and 15-2.
NCTC (11-18 overall, 4-6 NTJCAC) had split each prior conference doubleheader.
Hill (16-11, 5-5) will host the Lions for two more games Saturday.
NCTC coach Erick Wright said the Lions are in a hitting slump.
“Right now, we’re kind of in that middle of the season where the hitting is a little off,” Wright said. “On the back half of the conference is when you want your hitting to be on all cylinders, and I think that’s where we’re going to go. Guys have good practices. We do a good job in practices swinging the bat, doing what we’re asked to do as far as line drives, stay on top of the ball. Every now and then, you’re going to run into pitchers that just do a great job executing pitches, keeping your hitters off balance.”
Hill pitching shined, holding the Lions to one earned run in each game. Hill never turned to the bullpen as each starter went the full seven innings.
Game one starter Jelle Van Der Lelie did not allow a run until the sixth and set the Lions down in order in four-consecutive innings. He allowed two runs on five hits, striking out nine hitters and walking one.
Game two starter Kade Douglas gave up a couple of runs early but allowed two total baserunners in the final four innings. He allowed two runs on five hits, striking out five and walking four.
Wright said Hills’ pitchers located their pitches well.
“They did a great job making our hitters hit pitcher’s pitches,” Wright said. “They didn’t miss anything over the middle of the plate, and they did a great job of locating, executing location on their pitch. Just didn’t give us anything fat to hit.”
NCTC matched Hill’s pitching in game one. Charles Mooney went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Two of those runs came in his final inning. James Laird gave up a pair of hits in the seventh but no runs.
Wright said Mooney and Laird competed well.
“All you can ask for is going into the bottom of the last inning with an opportunity to win,” Wright said. “That’s what they did. They gave us that opportunity.”
The Lions trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, and Zak Bentanourt led off with a double. After Van Der Lelie struck out the next two Lion hitters, Jeremiah Sanchez came through with an RBI single, then stole second. With the tying run in scoring position, Van Der Lelie won the pitcher’s duel with one final strikeout.
Game two was competitive for a few innings before getting out of hand. Hill led 3-2 after the third, then took control with a four-run fourth. The Rebels scored six runs in the seventh.
