North Central Texas College added two Cooke County athletes to its 2023 signing class this week.
Callisburg senior Kaige Daughrity and Lindsay senior Kyla Metzler held signing ceremonies Wednesday. Daughrity signed for men’s golf, while Metzler signed for volleyball and women’s track and field.
Daughrity said it feels good to know he will be part of NCTC’s first men’s golf team.
“It’s been six years of hard work every single day,” Daugrity said. “It’s been a mental battle every single day to just keep pushing. Finally felt at peace when I got the offer.”
There was no UIL golf state tournament Daughrity’s freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he and the Wildcats have reached state each year since. They finished second in 2021 and third in 2022. Daughrity finished tied for 39th individually as a sophomore and tied for 25th as a junior.
Daughrity will join Lindsay senior Coltan Hanks on NCTC’s inaugural team.
Callisburg coach Randy Romines said Daughrity shouldn’t have much trouble adjusting to college golf.
“He has improved drastically over the last 18 months or so,” Romines said. “He’s got his consistency down now. He’ll play, my prediction, one year at NCTC, and then someone will pick him up in (Division II) or (Division I). He’s just getting better and better.”
Metzler will be the rare two-sport college athlete for the Lady Lions. In volleyball, she helped Lindsay reach the state championship game this past fall. She was named an all-state player and was part of the all-state tournament team. In track, she was part of the Lindsay 4x200m relay team which competed at the state meet last spring.
Metzler said she has always loved track, but she learned in the past year how much she enjoys volleyball, too.
“I really love them both,” Metzler said. “I thought I could do it, because it’s both in different times of the year, so I’ll have a break in between. I just really love them both.”
Metzler is the third Lindsay volleyball player to sign with a college this year. One of her teammates, Abby Hellman, signed with Weatherford College, a team in NCTC’s conference. This means the two former teammates will go head-to-head at least twice next year.
Makala Rogers is both the volleyball coach and girls’ track coach at Lindsay. She said it will be great to have Metzler still close to home as she starts her college career.
“I think it’s special, too, for the college, NCTC,” Rogers said. “Because you have to take care of the kiddos around you, too. I know the coaches over there are really excited to have someone like Kyla, because she is such a great athlete and a just great kid in general, and it’s something big for Lindsay. Someone that’s going to be around here close to home and represent this school that’s right here.”
Both Daughrity and Metzler said they plan to continue playing sports at four-year institutions after they leave NCTC.
