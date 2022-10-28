UPDATE: Since the publication of this story, the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) officially named NCTC the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region V North Tournament.
The sophomores stepped up Thursday night when North Central Texas College needed a big win.
The NCTC volleyball team swept Hill College 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 in the regular season finale in Gainesville.
NCTC (14-11 overall, 10-4 NTJCAC) avenged an earlier 3-1 road loss to Hill to end the regular season tied with the Lady Rebels for second in the conference.
Hill (17-15, 10-4) and NCTC will find out Monday which team will get the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Region V North tournament, which NCTC will host.
NCTC coach Angie Bullard said the Lady Lions did their best to keep Hill from settling into the game.
“We tried to put as much pressure on them early as we could,” Bullard said. “We had some things that are starting to click, so hopefully we can keep going in the right direction.”
Before the match, NCTC recognized four sophomores playing their final regular season match. One of them, Aliyah Levert, led NCTC in kills with seven. Freshman Brooke Hutchings followed with five, and sophomore Jada Hudson and freshman Shae Pruiett followed with four apiece. Sophomore Miranda Polanco had three.
Levert, originally from Austin, said playing for NCTC has been challenging but worthwhile, and it was nice to win her final regular season match.
“It meant a lot, honestly, because my mom was able to come,” Levert said. “I know I’m not going to be here for forever. I do want to move on, so it was just important for me to do it for my team and show them what they can do.”
NCTC held big leads in each of the first two sets, but Hill was able to close the gap each time. The Lady Lions finished the first on an 8-1 run and the second on a 7-3 run to win those sets.
The third stayed close for a while. NCTC led 15-13 with neither team having a run longer than 3 points. The Lady Lions finally started to pull away with a 6-1 run and went on to score the final 2 points to clinch the sweep.
Bullard said she was happy with how NCTC handled a tough opponent.
“I think we were really better above the net tonight than we have been the last few games,” Bullard said. “I think that really played a big part in keeping them under control, because they’ve got some big hitters.”
The win gives NCTC a shot at the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, which is a big distinction from No. 3 as the top two teams get to skip the opening round. Weatherford College won the regular season conference title to earn one of those spots. The tie between NCTC and Hill will be broken Monday during the conference meeting based on a power ranking formula.
Whatever seed NCTC receives, Levert said excelling at small details will be important.
“(It will take) creating our own runs,” Levert said. “Creating ways for us to score, not just waiting for mistakes or anything like that. Playing as one, living in the moment, having fun together.”
