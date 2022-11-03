Junior colleges from across northern Texas will descend upon Gainesville this weekend for some high-stakes volleyball.
North Central Texas College (14-11 overall, 10-4 NTJCAC) is hosting this year’s Region V North volleyball tournament Friday and Saturday. The majority of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) will come to Gainesville to compete for a conference championship and a possible trip to the national tournament.
NCTC will enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed opposite No. 1 Weatherford College (20-7, 12-2), which won the regular season conference title in the program’s first season. The two split their head-to-head matchups with the road team winning each time. Each will receive a bye to the semifinals Friday afternoon.
No. 3 Hill College (17-15, 10-4) has won the tournament every year since at least 2016, and the Lady Rebels defeated NCTC in the finals every year until last season. NCTC, the regular season champ in 2021, fell in the semifinals. Hill went on to win the tournament on its home court despite not finishing top two in the regular season. If Hill and NCTC face off this year, it would be in the semifinals.
Postseason action began Tuesday with a play-in game between No. 7 Ranger College and No. 6 Vernon College in Vernon. Ranger won to advance to the quarterfinals in Gainesville.
Tournament action at NCTC will begin at 10 a.m. Friday as No. 4 Cisco College faces No. 5 Temple College. The winner will face Weatherford at 3 p.m. Hill College plays at noon against Ranger. The winner will face NCTC at 5 p.m.
The championship game between the two semifinal winners is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to a district championship match Tuesday against the winner from Region I, which will be either Arizona Western or Eastern Arizona.
The Region V North winner will host the match, with the winner advancing to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I volleyball championships in West Plains, Missouri.
