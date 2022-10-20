After a long stretch of road matches early in conference play, North Central Texas College is enjoying finishing the season at home.
The NCTC volleyball team swept Vernon College 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 Thursday night at Lion Fieldhouse, capping off a perfect week.
NCTC (13-10 overall, 9-3 NTJCAC) didn’t drop a set all week, sweeping Vernon two days after sweeping Southwestern Christian College. The Lady Lions are now 7-1 at home.
Vernon (11-17, 4-8) took a set when it hosted NCTC but couldn’t do so in Gainesville.
NCTC coach Angie Bullard said the Lady Lions are rounding into form late in the season.
“I think I see us starting to put things really together as a unit,” Bullard said. “We’re starting to look better as a team and just be competitive every ball, so that’s a good thing.”
Shae Pruiett led the NCTC offense with 13 kills, followed by Miranda Polanco with eight and Jada Hudson with seven. Yani Flores contributed 17 assists, and Kamren Savarino had 15. Summer Dancy and Brooke Hutchings each had 13 digs.
Pruiett, a freshman from Gunter, had been playing setter but recently moved to outside hitter. She said she played setter in high school but outside on her club team, so she can play wherever she is needed.
“I’ve always kind of just been a utility player,” Pruiett said. “I’ve always played all the way around, so it wasn’t a big deal.”
After NCTC won the first set, the teams traded points early in the second. With the set tied at 4, Vernon hit a ball out of play to give NCTC the lead. Flores stepped up to serve and led the Lady Lions on an 8-0 run which allowed NCTC to pull away. After Vernon fought off a pair of set points, Polanco scored the final kill to clinch the set. She did the same in the first.
Vernon made it tough for NCTC in the third. The Lady Chaparrals fought back from a small deficit to tie it at 13, but NCTC quickly retook the lead and did not surrender it again. Vernon fought off another two set points, but a service error finally ended the night.
Bullard said Vernon is a tough team to beat.
“They’ve won a couple of good matches recently,” Bullard said. “Everybody in our conference is playing well here at the end of conference season, so I knew they’d be tough. I’m really proud of our girls and the way they responded, and I just think they’re competing every ball, and that’s really important for us down the stretch.”
After playing as many as five-straight matches on the road earlier this season, NCTC is getting its final four matches at home. The Lady Lions handled business in the first two and will look to do the same in its final two. The Lady Lions will then host the Region V North tournament the following week.
