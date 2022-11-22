After missing last year with injury, one Gainesville basketball player has helped lead the Leopards to a solid start to the season.
The Gainesville boys’ basketball team defeated Pilot Point 66-46 Tuesday afternoon in its home opener.
Gainesville (2-0) never trailed after a dominant start to the game.
Pilot Point (0-2) played better after the first quarter but couldn’t catch the Leopards.
Max Neelley led the Leopards with 22 points. D.J. Massey scored 14, and London Daniels had 12.
Neelley missed last season with an ACL injury, and he said he excited to be able to play again.
“I worked really hard to get where I am today,” Neelley said. “I’m just glad I can keep playing. Glad I have an opportunity to play.”
Neelley scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter. He scored back-to-back buckets midway through the fourth and scored the Leopards’ final 3 points with a layup plus a foul shot. Neelley was also Gainesville’s leading scorer with 14 in the Leopards’ first win Monday at Bridgeport.
Gainesville coach Jeffery Wolf said even though Neelley is just getting started at the varsity level, he has a lot of potential.
“He’s a really good slasher,” Wolf said. “If he knocks his 3 down, he’s going to be hard to defend.”
The Leopards started slowly in their first game, but that didn’t happen Tuesday. Gainesville took a quick 4-0 lead before Pilot Point hit a 3-pointer and called a timeout. Gainesville responded with a 16-2 run to build a big lead late in the first.
Gainesville couldn’t match their 20-point first quarter in the second, but the Leopards kept the Bearcats at bay just enough to lead 34-17 at halftime. After an even third quarter, Gainesville closed out the win by outscoring Pilot Pont 19-13 in the fourth.
Wolf is still fiddling with his lineup as he tries to determine who his top players will be this season. After each quarter, a different Leopard led the team in scoring. Bruce Yosten led after the first, but Daniels took the lead in the second. Massey led after the third before Neelley ultimately finished with the top spot.
Neelley said the Leopards’ team chemistry is their strength.
“We’ve been playing a lot of summer league,” Neelley said. “Playing a lot in the summer, going to each other’s houses and playing basketball. When you build team bonding, it really helps you play together as a team and score a lot of easy buckets.”
Most of these Leopards also play football, and they had a quick turnaround after Gainesville finished football season last week.
Wolf said the Leopards did a lot of basketball work in the summer, so it wasn’t hard to transition from a great football season to basketball.
“Anytime you win in football, it always carries over in basketball,” Wolf said. “Because you use the same guys, especially at a school our size. We probably have 35 in basketball, and 30 of them played football. With that being the case, we share athletes both ways. That’s the culture we have here at Gainesville.”
