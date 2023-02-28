SHERMAN – Just when victory seemed all but imminent for Lindsay, Wolfe City junior Brett Nix took over.
The Knight basketball team dropped its regional quarterfinal game 61-54 in overtime Tuesday to Wolfe City at Sherman High School.
Nix scored 39 points to lead Wolfe City (20-14) to regionals.
Lindsay coach Chris Cornelison said Nix, Wolfe City coach Greg Nix’s son, is a great player.
“First off, he’s a gym rat,” Cornelison said. “He lives in the gym in the offseason. He’s got a quick release. He’s got a really good first step, and being a coach’s kid, he knows how to play basketball. You kind of put those things together, and it just makes for a complete basketball player that makes him tough to guard.”
Lindsay (17-16) led 51-45 with 28.5 seconds remaining. Nix drew a 3-point shooting foul with 20.0 seconds to play and hit all three free throws. He then nailed a 3-pointer from the corner with 3 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
Nix ended regulation with 32 points, then scored the first 4 of overtime to give the Wolves the lead for good.
Cornelison said Lindsay played good defense against Nix, but he made the tough shots.
“I think a lot of it, we’ll give him credit,” Cornelison said. “I thought we did a good job. We had a hand up in his face sometimes. Now, maybe we got a little overzealous in picking up a foul down the stretch that we didn’t need to and sent him to the free throw line, stopped the clock, which we didn’t need to do. But credit to him. He went to the free throw line and made free throws.”
Nix picked up his fourth foul with 5:04 to play in regulation and had to sit for a while but came back in for the finish.
Lindsay had its own foul trouble. Senior Yash Patel picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter, eventually fouling out with 1:13 to play. He finished with 8 points, but Lindsay missed him defensively.
Cornelison said the Knights did OK at times without him, but Patel was hard to replace.
“He does so much for us,” Cornelison said. “From inbounding the ball, he’s our best rebounder and best passer out of the post. Losing him to five fouls really put us in a bind.”
Lindsay senior Dawson Foster led the Knights with 14 points. Kane Wolf scored 13, and Dayne Meurer finished with 12.
Lindsay led 6-1 in the first quarter, but Wolfe City called a timeout, then finished the quarter on an 8-0 run. Both teams took turns trading big shots throughout the game from there. The lead changed hands 17 times.
Cornelison said after the game, he told his players they were good enough to play in the regional tournament.
“Some things didn’t go our way down the stretch,” Cornelison said. “But don’t hang your head over the season that we had, because we’re just every bit as good as Sam Rayburn or Wolfe City.”
Wolfe City will face No. 1 Lipan in the regional semifinals.
