One of the state’s elite teams closed the regular season Thursday with a dominant showing in Cooke County.
The Callisburg football team fell 38-7 to Holliday at Wildcat Stadium, ending Callisburg’s four-game winning streak.
No. 2 Holliday (10-0 overall, 5-0 District 6-3A Division II) clinched its third-straight district title with the win.
Callisburg (6-4, 4-1) finishes second and will face Millsap to begin the playoffs at a time and place to be determined.
Callisburg coach Eddie Gill said the Wildcats need to put this result behind them with the playoffs beginning next week.
“We got to forget this,” Gill said. “Especially the first half. Forget about all that. That’s not who we are. We got to go, starting tomorrow, learn from what we did today. Get in there and lift and run a little bit, watch some film and learn from our mistakes.”
Holliday ran the ball at will, scoring a touchdown on every first half possession. Jaxx Johnson scored two rushing touchdowns, and Parker Jones bullied his way through the defense for one.
Holliday quarterback Peyton Marchand didn’t pass often but did connect with Ashtyn Berry on two touchdowns. The Eagles led 35-0 at halftime, adding only a field goal in the second half.
Gill said Holliday coach Frank Johnson told him after the game this was the best the Eagles had played in several weeks.
“They come off the ball so hard,” Gill said. “They have good misdirection. They’re the wing-T team. I think we kind of got our eyes big instead of locked in on our keys, and then plus, I didn’t we tackled very well, but that’s credit to them. They ran the ball hard. They blocked well. They executed their offense.”
The Holliday pass rush gave Callisburg problems all night. The Wildcats pushed into Holliday territory on their first two possessions, even reaching the Eagles’ 6-yard line on their second drive. Both times, costly sacks put the Wildcats behind the chains, ultimately leading to fourth down stops. Those stops kept Callisburg from keeping pace with Holliday’s scoring.
Gill said the Wildcats played mostly well on offense, but the sacks hurt.
“In our offensive line’s defense, everything that we called tonight was on time,” Gill said. “Everything was a timing route, because we knew they bring heat every play. Different things, some people got in our face. We missed something. We just didn’t throw the ball on time, and consequently gave ourselves negative plays.”
Callisburg ended the shutout with 7:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. Colton Montgomery ran the ball from the 2-yard line and powered his way to the goal line. The officials started to rule him short but ultimately called a touchdown, making it 38-7.
Holliday had three shutouts in four district games coming into the game. Gill said the Eagles clearly wanted a fourth.
“I don’t know if it meant that much to us, but boy, they sure were trying to (stop us),” Gill said. “They called two timeouts trying to keep us out. I was glad we got in… It’s good to get on the board against a stingy defense like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.