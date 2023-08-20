I sat down a few weeks ago with North Central Texas College Chancellor Brent Wallace to talk about new doings around the Gainesville campus.
He was celebrating a good spring, during which the Texas Legislature steered quite a bit of money to the state’s community colleges. We discussed new curricula, job training, local tax implications and the like — all of it was good news, really.
NCTC has added some new athletics programs over the last few years, including golf. The baseball and softball programs are growing and that ball field in the back of the campus is nice place to spend a Saturday afternoon. And the college owns quite a bit of land surrounding the campus.
I asked Wallace if football was part of the part.
Would it be great to have a JUCO program that sent kids on to UT, Texas A& M, Texas Tech, UNT and other big NCAA D-I schools?
Wallace laughed, loudly.
“A football team?
Uh, no, sir,” he stated emphatically.
I pointed out that JUCO football is good football.
“Football’s good, I know. I had it before at another college … but no, sir,” Wallace chuckled.
“The problem is it’s so expensive and we don’t have any facilities for football and it is a different category.”
Well, that goes for American football, anyway. The other kind of football is a possibility, however.
“No, actually, where we’re looking is that if we had some more dorm space, soccer would be an easy add on,” Wallace said. “The local kids that are dying for that. They really want soccer.”
Wallace continued with his wish list of sports that would make sense on the Gainesville campus.
“We’re already going with the men’s side for golf; that’s being added.
We did an equine dorm, so we have a dorm now for those students that live closer to the animals themselves. That’s helped release some of the pressure to Bonner (residence hall), but that’s full now.
That program recruits a lot of quality folks from around the the whole nation,” Wallace noted proudly.
There could be more sports coming, if the money can be found to bring campus facilities up to snuff.
“We’ve looked at and toyed with the idea of bringing basketball back, but basketball would take a remodel to the to the gym. The gym downstairs and the locker rooms need a remodel.
They haven’t been touched since it was built in the 60s,” Wallace said.
I, for one, am glad to see NCTC looking in this direction. I’m a Hoosier. We practically invented basketball, despite what those people in Kentucky think. I wouldn’t mind watching some good high school kids get to extend their playing careers a bit longer and maybe — just maybe — work their way into full-rides at four-year schools.
Yes, I know that’s not what the college is there for. NCTC exists to help students train up for career paths, improve those skills they already have and/or just get back into the swing of learning. It’s an important asset to Cooke County’s economy and a necessary supplier of workers in many different fields. Those are Wallace’s priorities, first and foremost, and they will be the priorities of whomever succeeds him someday.
However, what’s wrong with more baseball or basketball, or even soccer? Nothing is wrong with any of that and I hope the college can add more of it.
