CEDAR HILL – It’s a weekday afternoon just before Thanksgiving Break at Waterford Oaks Elementary, and physical education aide Roderick Pegues is directing a group of Pre-K scholars in a friendly game of soccer inside the campus gymnasium.
“I love it – working with the scholars makes me feel young,” Pegues said. “You’re tying shoes and wiping runny noses. You pat the kids on the back when they’re crying.”
Many of those scholars’ grandparents were in elementary school when Pegues became the first Black quarterback in Gainesville in the mid-1970s.
“The coaches moved me to quarterback because I’d thrown a lot of halfback passes,” Pegues said. “Gainesville ISD integrated when I was in sixth grade, but I was used to playing with a diverse group of kids from attending the Boys Club.”
Pegues became a Parade All American and led the Leopards to the 1976 Class 3A State Championship Game where they lost to Beaumont Hebert.
He received scholarship offers from the likes of USC and Nebraska – both powerhouses at the time. He visited both Oklahoma – 120 miles to the north – and Texas – 253 miles to the south.
“The environment was good at OU,” Pegues said. “Barry Switzer came to my house. He sat down and ate with my family like he’d known us forever. He’s a player’s coach, and you could come and talk to him about anything.”
It also didn’t hurt that fellow Texans Billy Sims, the 1978 Heisman Trophy Winner, and David Overstreet were playing for OU.
“Sims and Overstreet took me under their wing, and they didn’t have to do that,” Pegues said.
Pegues was teammates with three Heisman winners. In addition to Sims, he played alongside Heisman winners Herschel Walker (1982) and Doug Flutie (1984) with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League (USFL).
At OU, Pegues moved to running back because he said it gave him a better chance to play professionally. He was in training camp with the Denver Broncos, alongside fellow rookie John Elway, but ultimately signed with the fledging USFL.
One of Pegues’ best friends – to this day – on the Generals was fullback Maurice Carthon, who went on to win two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.
Pegues remembers playing against future NFL stars like Jim Kelly, Reggie White and Steve Young in the USFL.
After his playing days were over, Pegues went into coaching – first in the Houston area, and then at Cedar Hill.
He was the running backs coach for the 2013 and 2014 Cedar Hill state championship football teams – reaching the pinnacle of Texas high school football 37 years after finishing second at state as a player in 1976.
Although he teaches at the elementary level, Pegues still finds time to mentor scholar-athletes, including the current group of seniors, whom he coached at Permenter Middle School in the late 2010s.
“I knew Jaylen Jenkins would be a good running back, and I know someone will miss out if they don’t sign him,” Pegues said.
Pegues was happy for his former boss, Joey McGuire, who guided Texas Tech to an overtime victory over his beloved Sooners in the regular season finale.
In November, Pegues attended the annual Bedlam game in Norman where the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13. The game was special because it’s one of the last matchups in a series that is older than the state of Oklahoma itself. But it was also special to Pegues and his former teammates because they honored the late OU head football coach John Blake, who was one of his college teammates at OU.
Pegues has six children and eight grandchildren. His son, Chad, played football at the University of Miami and is now the head football coach at Grace Prep in Arlington.
