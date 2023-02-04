The Whitesboro girls' cross country team received state championship rings Friday during halftime of the Whitesboro boys' basketball game against Ponder.
The Lady Cats won the Class 3A title last fall, becoming the first Whitesboro girls' athletic team in any sport to win a state title.
Their win marked the second-straight year a Whitesboro cross country team won state after the boys accomplished the feat in the fall of 2021.
