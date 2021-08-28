A defender raised an arm and deflected the pass, but it still fell into the receiver’s arm for a big gain.
The fluke play embodied the night well as the Collinsville football team dropped its season opener Friday night 29-21 at home against Blue Ridge.
Collinsville (0-1) played well in the fourth quarter, but early mistakes cost the Pirates in the end.
Blue Ridge (1-0) got redemption after dropping last year’s opener to Collinsville.
Pirates coach Garrett Patterson said he thought his youthful team needed to be better, especially in the first half.
“It was just like our timing was off,” Patterson said. “We weren’t used to the speed of the game. Up front, they were big and physical, and we had to make some adjustments there. I felt like they did a pretty good job all night long for as young as we are up front. That’s something that we’re not going to use as a crutch, but at the same time, experience is experience. I think next week will be a whole lot better.”
The Pirates fought to the end. Blue Ridge led 23-6 after three quarters. Collinsville got itself back into the game on the first play of the fourth when sophomore quarterback Lance Stone broke free for a 13-yard touchdown run on fourth down.
Blue Ridge responded when junior quarterback Casey Walls found senior Jonathan Garza on short pass. Garza broke free to turn the play into a 78-yard touchdown with 8:24 left, his third touchdown reception.
With 7:06 to play, Collinsville sophomore quarterback Logan Jenkins found sophomore Carter Scott in the end zone, and a successful two-point conversion made it a one-score game.
The Pirates got one more opportunity but turned it over on downs. Blue Ridge then ran out the clock.
Patterson said he liked the resiliency his players showed.
“We got down where we could have quit several times,” Patterson. “We didn’t quit. We kept fighting. We kept fighting. We kept going. I was really proud of them for that.”
Collinsville alternated between Stone and Jenkins at quarterback throughout the game. Each contributed a touchdown.
Patterson said he doesn’t view either as a backup.
“I can roll out however I want to, because they’re two different kinds of quarterbacks,” Patterson said. “The system is what it is. Lance is going to get a whole lot of power reads, and Logan is not going to get as many. He’s going to get a little bit different variation of stuff.”
Patterson said he has not yet decided whether he will continue to use both throughout the season.
The game started sloppy. The teams traded turnovers until Collinsville recovered a fumble in the end zone for the game’s first touchdown. The Tigers then went on to build their lead from there.
Patterson said despite the sloppy start, the way the Pirates finished the game is something they can build on going forward.
“I can’t wait ‘till next week,” Patterson said. “I think we’re going to have a pretty good week of practice. These guys are different. They just have a different presence about them. They’re a very focused unit. It comes down to growing up and trusting your keys, trusting your staff, doing what they’re asking you to do… Hopefully, we’ll continue to keep getting better and win some ball games here and there, and I think we’ll be fine in the end once we hit district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.