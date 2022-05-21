KRUM – A young Collinsville team overcame a perennial baseball power to continue its historic playoff run.
The Pirates won a best-of-three series against Windthorst 2-1 in the regional quarterfinals at Krum High School. Collinsville lost the first game 7-6 Thursday, then won the second 10-1 later that night. The Pirates won game three 7-3 Friday.
Collinsville (26-6) last played in the regional semifinals in 2003, though it was the third round that year due to a smaller bracket. The last time the Pirates reached the fourth round was in 1999, the year they won the state title.
Windthorst (21-11) hadn’t been eliminated this early since 2018. They reached the regional semifinals in 2021 and the regional final in 2019.
Collinsville coach Derrick Jenkins said the Pirates were nervous in the opening game but responded well.
“Came game two, we just hit the ball well,” Jenkins said. “We did what we were supposed to do and jumped on them. (Friday), we got down 2, and we just didn’t shut it down. We picked up 3 in the bottom right there, and then Colin Barnes just came in and did a great job… He came in after the first inning, settled down, and did everything that he needed to do to get us a win.”
After Windthorst took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Barnes led off the bottom half with a double, later scoring on an error. Garrett Trevino tied the game with an RBI single, and Parker Wells put the Pirates ahead when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Collinsville went on to add 3 in the fourth and 1 in the fifth.
Barnes started game three on the mound. After the first, he held Windthorst scoreless for four-straight innings. He pitched five and a third, allowing 2 earned runs on four hits.
Barnes said it was nerve wracking to start a must-win game, but he knew he didn’t have to do it alone.
“I trust my defense a whole lot more,” Barnes said. “I just had to know that they were behind me. I knew they could get the job done a whole lot better than I could alone. Got to play as a team.”
Rylan Newman and Logan Jenkins, who started the first two games, finished the third. They combined to retire the final five Windthorst hitters without allowing a base runner.
Windthorst won game one behind a 4-run fifth inning. The Pirates shut down the Trojans’ offense in the second game, allowing only a first inning run. The Pirates scored 8 combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Jenkins said beating Windthorst proves Collinsville is one of the elite teams in Region 2.
“I’ve kind of told our kids all year, we haven’t won here in a long time,” Jenkins said. “We gotta show people that we belong here, and I thought Windthorst was one of those teams to show people that we do belong in this region as one of the best teams in the region, hopefully for the next few years.”
