It wasn’t always pretty, but a win is a win.
Collinsville beat Lindsay 26-0 to earn its first win in district play at Knight Field.
Lindsay (0-5 overall, 0-1 District 8-2A Division II) used a clock-management game plan to stay in the game until the fourth quarter.
The Pirates (4-1, 1-1) scored on their second possession as Carter Scott caught a 42-yard pass from Logan Jenkins and raced for the score. Colin Barnes kicked the extra point, and Collinsville had a 7-0 lead late in the opening period of play.
The second quarter was rough on both squads as neither could gain any momentum. Scott picked off a pass from Dawson Foster to ensure the Knights would not score in the quarter. However, two fumbles by Collinsville, the last one inside the Lindsay red zone, prevented the Pirates from padding their lead.
The Pirates got some momentum going late in the third quarter when they capped off a nine-play, 68-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run by Jenkins. Barnes was true on the point after try, and Collinsville closed out the third quarter leading 14-0.
The game was far from over. The Knights hung tough and kept gaining yards and taking time off the clock. Their most promising drive garnered them three first downs as they moved the ball into Pirate territory, but Collinsville intercepted a second pass to prevent a score.
Collinsville added some breathing room by scoring at the 9:38 mark after Rylan Newman blasted through the Knight defense for a 37-yard touchdown. The point after attempt was partially blocked by Lindsay, but Collinsville had momentum.
The final blow occurred a few minutes later when Jenkins rushed for his second score of the night, this time from 33 yards away. The Knights blocked the point after try, but the game was sealed.
Foster led Lindsay’s rushing attack with 45 yards, Colt Hanks with 26 yards, Nicholas Wolf with 24 yards, and Simon Thurman with 23 yards. Newman led the Pirates with 132 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jenkins rushed for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns. Scott had 80 receiving yards and a touchdown. Nathen Bocanegra added 42 yards, and Landon Carpenter added 36 yards.
