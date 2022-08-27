TIOGA – Bragging rights belong north of the bridge this year.
Collinsville won the 2022 Battle of the Bridge on Friday, defeating Tioga on the road 50-28.
Turnovers told the story of this game as Tioga (0-1) turned two early Collinsville fumbles into 14 points and took a 28-21 lead into halftime.
Collinsville (1-0) turned the tables in the third quarter, recovering two Tioga fumbles and intercepting the Bulldogs once. The Pirates turned all three turnovers into touchdowns and outscored Tioga 29-0 in the second half.
Collinsville junior Logan Jenkins rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he threw for 123 yards and 4 touchdowns. Rylan Newman rushed for 96 yards, and Nathen Bocanegra caught four passes for 71 yards.
Tioga struck first. Johnny Dorpinghaus made the Pirates pay for their first fumble when he ran into the endzone from four yards out. Collinsville answered on their next drive when Jenkins cruised 85 yards through the Bulldog defense for a score. On a trick play, Colin Barnes found Brandon Cantu in the endzone for the two-point conversion to put the Pirates in the lead 8-7.
Dorpinghaus scored again off the second Pirate fumble of the quarter, this time from 11 yards out. Alex Bautista’s kick was good, and the Bulldogs retook the lead 14-8. Collinsville kept the back-and-forth action going on their next drive as Jenkins went to the air and found Carter Scott at the end of a 39-yard passing touchdown. The point after try failed, and the first quarter ended a couple of minutes later knotted at 14.
Collinsville retook the lead in the second quarter when Jenkins threw his second touchdown of the night, this time to Parker Wells. Tioga responded when Dorpinghaus scored his third rushing touchdown of the half to tie the game at 21.
On its next drive, Tioga kept its ground game going, this time handing the ball to Chase Evans. He plunged in from four yards out to give the Bulldogs a 28-21 halftime lead.
Collinsville dominated the third quarter. First, Jenkins threw his third touchdown pass of the game, this time finding Bocanegra for a 31-yard score. Tioga blocked the extra point, but the ball bounced the Pirates’ way and Barnes picked up the ball and ran it in for an unusual 2-point conversion, putting the Pirates in front.
Later, Jenkins found Bocanegra again, putting the ball in the redzone. Garrett Trevino completed the drive, plunging in from one yard out. The 2-point conversion failed, but the Pirates still had a 35-28 lead.
One last fumble sealed the Bulldogs’ fate. Barnes picked it up and ran it 48 yards to give Collinsville a 42-28 lead.
Reed Patterson put the final touch on the win when he caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins. Barnes completed his second 2-point conversion to reach the half-century mark.
