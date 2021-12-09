Collinsville kicked off a weekend in Cooke County with a win Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates boys’ basketball team defeated Valley View 37-31 in the first round of the Era Classic.
Collinsville (4-5) took control by dominating the third quarter after trailing at halftime.
Valley View (2-7) made a run at the end, but there simply was not enough time left to recover from the big deficit.
Collinsville coach Eric Johns said there was not much difference between the two teams.
“Neither one of us could score,” Johns said. “Both teams put out good effort. We just happened to score a couple more baskets than them … It’s always good to get the win, but we’re getting a couple weeks from district, and I want us to be picking it up.”
After trailing 13-12 at halftime, Collinsville took the lead with the first bucket of the second half and never looked back. The Pirates outscored Valley View 19-2 in the quarter and scored the first 8 points.
Johns said the Pirates changed the game by pushing the ball in transition rather than setting up a half-court offense.
“When we’re good is when we get stops, and we get out and run,” Johns said. “Start of the third quarter I said, ‘I don’t want anybody to dribble. I want to pass the ball up the floor and go score.’ That’s how we got away from them.”
Collinsville sophomore Carter Scott was a big part of the Pirates’ run. Scott scored 8 points, making him Collinsville’s second-leading scorer despite having no points in the first half. He also contributed a pair of assists and several steals.
Johns said Scott can dominate a game, but he needs to be more consistent.
“He’s averaging a double-double at this point in our season,” Johns said. “He’s just one of those explosive athletes that when he wants to go, he can. Every now and then, for some reason, he just kinda disappears for a while. But when he wants to turn it on, he decided to, and there he went.”
Valley View was able to recover a bit in the fourth quarter, but the damage had been done. Valley View coach Landon Hendrix said the Eagles had too many turnovers, which allowed the game to slip away.
“We’re trying to force some things,” Hendrix said. “They did a good job. Collinsville’s pretty athletic and long and caused us some trouble. We just didn’t take care of the basketball well enough, and that’s something we’re working on.”
The Eagles made a spirited run at the end of the game. Junior Wyatt Huber hit a pair of shots, then juniors Michael Schniederjan and Dalan Smith each hit a deep three-pointer. Valley View finished the game on a 10-0 run, but it came too late.
Hendrix said his players fought to the end because of a strong desire to win.
“They fight their butt off,” Hendrix said. “They really work each and every day. They work really hard, and they’re competitive. It’s just learning the game of basketball. They’re learning day by day, but they still got a lot to learn. But I’m really proud of the effort, and that’s going to help us progress this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.