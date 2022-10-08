Five combined first quarter touchdowns set the pace for an exciting game that was not won until the final seconds Friday night.
The Collinsville Pirates defeated the Celeste Blue Devils 39-35 in Collinsville.
Collinsville (5-1 overall, 2-0 District 8-2A Division II) used a late defensive stand to move into a tie with Santo for first in the district.
Celeste (5-2, 2-1) drops to third entering its bye week.
In a game with plenty of offense, the Pirates’ defense made the crucial plays in the end. Celeste stopped Collinsville on fourth down late in the game, giving the Blue Devils possession on the Pirate 41-yard line. A Collinsville defensive holding penalty put the ball at the 36-yard line with 20 seconds remaining.
Celeste quarterback Michael Connelly completed a 7-yard pass to Quinten Campbell, and Celeste called its final timeout with less than 10 seconds left on the game clock. As the Blue Devils dropped back for their final pass, defensive pressure forced the pass to fall incomplete as the scoreboard buzzer sounded, giving the Pirates the victory.
The Pirate defense won the game in the fourth quarter. Reed Patterson and Rylan Newman intercepted passes. Parker Wells and Zeke Munoz teamed up for a big sack on Connelly.
Collinsville began the game well as it took the opening kickoff and drove down the field in 8 plays. Newman capped off the drive when he plunged into the endzone from 1 yard out, giving the Pirates a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.
Celeste answered right back by going 55 yards in seven plays to score. Anthony Powell rushed in from 5 yards out, finishing a drive aided by a costly facemask penalty. Powell nailed the point after attempt and Celeste had its first lead of the game, 7-6.
The Pirates recovered a Celeste fumble on the Blue Devil 13-yard line and needed only two plays to score. Logan Jenkins found Colin Barnes for an 11-yard touchdown strike. The Pirate two-point conversion attempt failed, giving them a 12-7 lead.
Celeste retook the lead on its next drive as Connelly called his own number and cruised through the Pirate defense enroute to a 57-yard touchdown run. Powell’s point after try was true and the lead swung back to the Blue Devils 14-12.
The teams continued trading scores. Celeste led 28-25 at halftime after Powell scored on a 5-yard run.
Celeste received the second half kickoff and began its drive at its own 47-yard line. A 1-yard touchdown run by Qua Stephens gave the Blue Devils their largest lead of the game, 35-25.
The Pirates needed only one play to answer as Barnes caught his second touchdown of the game from Jenkins, this time from 59 yards out. Collinsville finally turned the tide in its favor with a fourth down stop. The Pirates then capped off a six-play drive when Wells scored on a 3-yard run to give Collinsville a lead that it would not relinquish as Barnes nailed the kick and put the Pirates up 39-35 to end the third period of play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.