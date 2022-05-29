WEATHERFORD – Saturday night marked the season’s end for a Collinsville baseball team with a promising future.
The Pirates fell 6-0 to Valley Mills in the regional semifinals at Roger Williams Ballpark at Weatherford College.
No. 7 Collinsville (26-7) won its first district championship since 2005 this year and reached the regional semifinals for the first time since 2003.
No. 6 Valley Mills (26-2) advances to play No. 2 Bosqueville in an all-McLennan County regional final.
Collinsville coach Derrick Jenkins said the Pirates put balls in play, but several were hit right at defenders.
“I thought we took good swings most of the day, they just made the plays,” Jenkins said. “They just wanted the ball. They made those plays and did those things, and those things happen. We kinda told them at the end there, we got to play in the fourth round. We got to do what we did right here. It’s a building block for the next step in our program.”
Valley Mills set the tone immediately when Eli McNair singled on the game’s first pitch. Although he was forced out on a fielder’s choice by Cason Johnson, he set the stage for Thomas Perez to score Johnson with an RBI single.
The Eagles added an unearned run in the second, then pulled away with a 3-run third inning.
Garrett Trevino took the mound in the fourth and pitched two-straight scoreless innings before the Eagles got their final run of the day in the sixth.
Jenkins said Trevino is going to develop into something great for Collinsville.
“He’s just a freshman,” Jenkins said. “He got hurt, and he was hurting some, but he’s going to be a guy. We played defense behind him. I’m excited to see who he’s going to be with a full year next year of being healthy.”
The first six Collinsville hitters were retired, but the Pirates got at least one runner aboard in each subsequent inning. Collinsville stranded seven runners, some thanks to a couple of great defensive plays by the Eagles’ infield.
Perez, Valley Mills’ ace, went 6 innings. He struck out three and walked two. He allowed three hits, one each to Trevino, Colin Barnes and Hunter Vannoy.
Although it ended Saturday, the 2022 season was the best Collinsville fans had seen in nearly two decades. Moreover, the Pirates didn’t have a single senior on the roster. Jenkins said this season, his first with the program, is just the beginning.
“Nobody expected us to be here, let’s be honest,” Jenkins said. “So, we had to start somewhere. We got a chance to start in the fourth round. So next year, we know from day one, this is our goal, to at least be here, and we’re going to push past what we’re doing. So, we will start next year with a whole different mindset day one. This year, our mindset was to get a lot of things in place. Next year, our mindset will be to really get going and get there a whole lot faster than we did this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.