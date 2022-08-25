The first football game of the year is always exciting, but anticipation can skyrocket when it comes against a rival.
Collinsville (4-6 in 2021) opens the season at 7:30 Friday night with the Battle of the Bridge in Tioga (5-6 in 2021). This will be the third-straight year the Pirates and Bulldogs play in football since Tioga moved up to 11-man football in 2018.
Pirates coach Garrett Patterson said everyone is excited for the first game, but it is hard to explain such a young rivalry.
“It’s a little bit hard just because it’s new,” Patterson said. “Obviously, the proximity of things is something that makes it a little bit more special, and I think there’s a lot of pride between the two communities, but it’s still such a young rivalry. It’s hard to define, really.”
The two schools, separated by a bridge and six miles of US Highway 377, played as district foes the past two seasons in Class 2A Division I. They split their first two meetings, with Collinsville winning 61-0 in 2020 and Tioga prevailing 23-13 last year.
Collinsville moved down to Division II this offseason, so this will be the first non-district matchup between the neighboring towns.
Both teams bring back most of their starters from last season. Collinsville lost one senior, while Tioga brings back nine offensive starters. This will be the second year for Tioga under coach Chad Rogers, something Patterson said will make a difference.
“The kids will know his expectations,” Patterson said. “They have a whole lot of seniors back, and so that will be really good for them. They know how to play in some bigger ball games, so that’s always good. For us, having that senior class back, it’s really good to have that group back. Having older kids is better, just because they’re older, more mature. They’ve experienced more in games and whatnot. So, it’s going to be a good little battle for us.”
Collinsville has a few more returning starters, but Tioga brings back more total lettermen. The Bulldogs expect to have one two-way player this year, so depth may favor Tioga.
Patterson said he feels good about his team, which features eight seniors. The Pirates scrimmaged against Callisburg and Valley View the past two weeks, and Patterson said they played fast and physical. Collinsville scored seven touchdowns against a Valley View team which allowed none in its first scrimmage.
Patterson said he wants to see a more mature Collinsville team this year, and victory in this game will start with playing clean special teams.
“That’s obvious when you play in the first game, special teams, just because there’s always a lot of mistakes on that,” Patterson said. “I think we’ve got to limit our turnovers. I think last year, we had five total turnovers in the game, and we lost by 10. So, those always factor into the game. We’ve gotta play fast… I think it’s very important to us to get out to a good start. Set a little bit of momentum on our side, and then get after it from there.”
