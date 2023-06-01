FORT WORTH – Collinsville rallied Thursday from a game one loss to advance to the UIL state baseball tournament.
The Pirates defeated Tolar in the regional finals at Fort Worth Chisolm Trail. Tolar won 6-4 Wednesday, but Collinsville swept Thursday’s doubleheader 10-0 and 9-0 to win the series.
Collinsville (32-6-1) is among the state’s final four teams for the first time since winning the state championship in 1999. The Pirates are 10-1 since the playoffs began.
This regional championship is a historic milestone in Collinsville’s quick turnaround. Prior to last season, the Pirates hadn’t reached the regional semifinals since 2003. They reached that round last year, the first under coach Derrick Jenkins, before losing to the eventual state champions, Valley Mills. A year later, they are headed to Round Rock as Class 2A Region II champions.
No. 9 Tolar (23-10-2), which already eliminated Valley Mills in the third round, seemed headed for state after the Rattlers’ game one victory, but the Pirates dominated Thursday.
Tolar struck quickly in game one, leading 4-0 before the Pirates recorded an out. Cash Morgan moved to pitcher in relief and slowed down the Rattlers. After getting out of the inning with no further damage done, he did not allow a run until the fifth. Collinsville fought back with runs in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t finish the comeback despite outhitting Tolar 11-9.
This loss ended a 16-game winning streak for Collinsville, but the Pirates have yet to lose consecutive games this season. The trend continued Thursday.
Logan Jenkins allowed one hit in a six-inning run-rule victory. He finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk. The game remained 0-0 until the Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. A five-run fifth and four-run sixth blew the game open and triggered the run rule. Reed Patterson scored the walk-off run on a balk.
Patterson hit 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs in game two.
Collinsville turned to Rylan Newman to pitch the decisive third game. Newman, who had struggled uncharacteristically in the opening game, found redemption Thursday night by pitching six shutout innings. He allowed four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Garrett Trevino pitched a 1-2-3 final inning with two strikeouts.
The Pirates scored most of their runs in a five-run second inning. They added one in the fifth and finished strong with three in the seventh. Patterson stayed hot, hitting 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Jenkins hit 1-for-4 with three RBIs, and Connor Ragsdale hit 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
The Class 2A state baseball tournament is scheduled for June 7-8 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
