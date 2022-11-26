Springtown – Collinsville set a school record for wins in a season Friday and advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in over twenty years.
The Collinsville football team defeated the Windthorst Trojans 32-28 in Springtown to clinch a spot in the regional final.
“It’s always good when you’re setting records,” Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said. “We couldn’t do it without our players buying into the program, knowing how hard it’s going to be. The win does feel good!”
Windthorst led most of the game, and the fourth quarter began with the Trojans clinging to a three-point lead. Jeff Gonzales recovered a Trojan fumble to give the Pirates the ball at the Windthorst 22-yard line. Three plays later, Rylan Newman punched the ball in from the 15-yard line, and the Pirates led 32-28 with just over four minutes remaining.
Moments later, Cash Morgan intercepted a pass to seal the victory for the Pirates and give Collinsville a school record 12th win.
Carter Scott led Collinsville with 107 yards on five catches for two touchdowns. Newman rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
Normally a fast-starting team, No. 7 Collinsville (12-1) struggled for its first two possessions, gaining only two first downs while punting once and turning the ball over on downs once.
Windthorst (8-5) had no such struggles as it methodically moved the ball down the field, scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions.
Windthorst led 21-6 in the second quarter, but the Pirates did not sail away quietly. Collinsville closed the gap when Jenkins threw an outside screen pass to Scott, who didn’t stop until he crossed the goal line for a 28-yard score.
Collinsville trailed 21-13 at halftime but had a little momentum.
“We had to look at ourselves at the half and realize we weren’t playing to our full potential,” Patterson said. “The team went out in the second half and played very hard.”
Windthorst received the 2nd half kickoff, but the Pirate defense rose to a level it had not achieved in the first half and stopped the Trojans cold on their first two offensive possessions.
Offensively, Newman ran the ball for five straight plays, punching the ball into the endzone from six yards out. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, but the Pirates’ comeback had begun.
On the next Collinsville drive, Newman needed only one play to cruise through the Windthorst defense en route to a 50-yard touchdown run. The point after attempt was missed again, but the Pirates took their first lead of the game, 25-21, with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter.
After taking the last two punches from the Pirate offense, the Trojan offense punched back. Windthorst quarterback Logan Cope led his team on a nine-play drive that ended when he ran into paydirt from 12 yards out, and Windthorst retook the lead 28-25. Cope finished the game with 197 yards rushing on 29 carries.
Thanks to Newman’s game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, Collinsville will face the winner between No. 4 Wink and No. 6 Albany in the regional final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.