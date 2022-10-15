“All gas and no brakes” is the mantra this season set by Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson.
Collinsville embodied the phrase Friday night in a 76-6 road win against Era.
Collinsville (6-1 overall, 3-0 District 8-2A Division II) led 20-0 after the first quarter and continued to pour it on, eventually leading 76-0.
Era (1-7, 0-4) kept fighting to the bitter end and was able to get on the scoreboard late when Hagen Reed plunged into the endzone from one yard out.
Collinsville tallied 432 total yards of offense, running for 198 yards and passing for 234. Collinsville quarterback Logan Jenkins threw seven touchdowns to seven different receivers. Rylan Newman rushed for 114 yards on eight carries. Six different Pirate receivers notched double digit yards receiving.
Era finished the game with 54 rushing yards and 98 passing yards.
Jenkins first got the Pirates on the board with a 38-yard pass to Newman. Jenkins followed it with a 29-yard pass to Colin Barnes and a 51-yard touchdown strike to Carter Scott.
The Pirate defense was also busy in the first quarter, holding Era to 17 total yards. Collinsville’s Reed Patterson and Scott both intercepted passes.
The game was decided by halftime as Collinsville erupted for 37 second-quarter points. Nathen Bocanegra caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins. Landon Carpenter caught a 3-yard dart, then Cash Morgan caught a 24-yard touchdown pass. Finally, Austin Caldwell became the seventh Pirate to catch a touchdown from Jenkins when he hauled in a 1-yard laser pass.
Collinsville led 57-0 at halftime, and officials and coaches agreed to a running clock for the second half. Era continued to struggle on offense, especially in the passing game. Scott scored the sixth interception of the night for the Pirates, racing 73 yards for a pick six.
In the final quarter, Collinsville kept the ball on the ground, trying to run out the clock. Landry Spivey took the handoff and was not stopped until he reached the endzone 15 yards later to cap off the night for the Pirates.
