MINERAL WELLS – The best Collinsville football season in over a decade ended Friday against one of the state’s best.
The Pirates fell 66-34 to Albany in the regional final at Mineral Wells.
No. 7 Collinsville (12-2) won three playoff games in a season for the first time since 2000 but couldn’t get past the Lions.
No. 6 Albany (12-2) will play in the state semifinals for the second-straight season.
Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said he is proud of how the Pirates grew this season, but they haven’t reached Albany’s level.
“I saw some inexperienced kids that hadn’t played at the level that Albany has played on against a great team,” Patterson said. “You can’t deny that they’re a great team. I would honestly be shocked if they didn’t win the state championship as long as they can stay healthy. Hats off to them. Really proud of the season that we had. Proud of the kids.”
Collinsville has played some great teams this season, but the Pirates knew Albany would be their toughest opponent to date. Collinsville’s defense had only allowed more than 35 points once this season, a 50-point performance by Blue Ridge in week two.
The Lions showed their offensive firepower by easily topping it, scoring on their first six drives.
Patterson said the Lions can score multiple ways.
“You name it, they got it,” Patterson said. “You man ‘em up to load the box up, they can throw it. If you lighten the box to play coverage, they can run it. They’re a very, very good football team.”
A small consolation for Collinsville is the fact the Pirates scored more points than any team had all season against the Albany defense, fitting considering how well the offense played all year.
Junior quarterback Logan Jenkins threw two touchdown passes and rushed for one. Junior running back Rylan Newman rushed for one score, a 65-yard run, and threw for another. Junior receivers Colin Barnes, Carter Scott and Reed Patterson each caught a touchdown pass.
Down 14-0, the Pirates broke out some trickery. Newman took a handoff to the right. As the Lions rushed to stop what they believed to be a run, Newman hurled the ball deep to a wide-open Reed Patterson for a 56-yard touchdown.
Garrett Patterson said he called the play because the Pirates needed momentum.
“It’s something that we haven’t shown all year long,” Patterson said. “We’ve practiced it some, but I just felt like it was the right time. It wasn’t on film at all all year long. We just needed to get some momentum back.”
Though the season ended Friday, the Pirates reached the regional final for the first time since 2009. Collinsville brings back a lot of players but will lose eight seniors.
Patterson said it is hard to pinpoint one or two things to remember about this senior class, because there are so many things he could say.
“Their legacy is that they bought into themselves,” Patterson said. “They bought into a program, and they bought into each other. They pushed a program to one of the best years in the history of this school.”
