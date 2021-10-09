Collinsville picked up an impressive road win Friday night after erasing a big halftime deficit.
The Pirates opened district play by shocking favorites Lindsay 56-27 with a big second-half comeback at Knight Field.
Collinsville (3-3 overall, 1-0 District 5-2A-1) trailed 27-7 at halftime but dominated the rest of the way.
Lindsay (2-4, 0-1) turned the ball over five times in the second half as what looked like a sure win slipped away.
Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson said the only change from the first half to the second was belief.
“We didn’t make any adjustments at halftime,” Patterson said. “We made zero adjustments. The only thing that we did was, we talked about, ‘Do you really believe in yourself?’… You could feel the change, the momentum swing from first half to second half, and they just came out with a different mindset, and that’s all it took.”
Collinsville sophomore quarterback Logan Jenkins threw for two touchdowns and two successful two-point conversions in his return to Lindsay, the place he played as a freshman.
Jenkins said it was fun coming back to Lindsay.
“Getting to see all these guys you make great bonds with and talk to everyday, it’s just a lot of fun to line up against them,” Jenkins said. “Get to see those guys again and see how they’re doing. I’m just glad we pulled out the win.”
Patterson said seeing Jenkins have a great performance on his old field was great.
“He was dialed in pretty well,” Patterson said. “Being a coach’s kid who has been around some very successful people…, you kind of expect that from that kid. That’s why he’s my quarterback right now, because he does have that ‘it.’”
The Collinsville comeback began almost immediately when the second half started. Sophomore Parker Wells returned the kickoff to the Lindsay 41, which led to a 15-yard touchdown run by freshman Garrett Trevino.
After a Lindsay punt, Jenkins threw a deep pass to sophomore Rylan Newman, who outran the Knights’ defense for an 81-yard touchdown.
With Lindsay’s lead down to 27-22, the Knights fumbled a handoff. Collinsville recovered in great field position. After a pass to Newman got the Pirates inside the 10, Jenkins dumped a screen pass to sophomore Collin Barnes. Barnes took it eight yards to give Collinsville its first lead with 5:16 to play in the third quarter, 30-27.
The Pirates added another 26 points in the fourth, finishing the game on a 49-0 run.
Patterson said he and his coaches knew the Pirates could be great, they just had to learn to believe in themselves.
“It was a great victory,” Patterson said. “It was a great victory for our town. It was a great victory for our kids. For that, I’m super, super proud. I’m so excited about the kids and what they bring to the table.”
Lindsay has won two-straight district titles, but Collinsville’s win puts the Pirates in a great position to end that streak. Jenkins said this win should be a statement to the rest of the teams in the district.
“I think that other teams should pay attention,” Jenkins said. “I think we’re big contenders to win a district title this year, and I think people should notice that.”
