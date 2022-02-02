Collinsville celebrated twice Tuesday night; once as the deep buzzer-beating shot went through the net, and again when the final horn sounded after overtime.
The Pirates basketball team defeated Era on the road 41-39 with a dramatic comeback.
Collinsville (10-16 overall, 5-4 District 13-2A) needed the win to tie Tioga for third place. It also completes the season sweep of Era, giving the Pirates the tiebreaker if needed.
Era (8-17, 3-5) isn’t out of it yet, but Friday’s game at Tioga is now a must-win.
Collinsville coach Eric Johns said the two teams were evenly matched.
“The first three quarters, they really took it to us,” Johns said. “We just changed something we’re doing defensively in the fourth. We thought, get out, chase them around, let athletes be athletes, say a quick prayer and see if we can catch them. Things went right.”
With 4.8 seconds left in regulation, Collinsville junior Nathan Bocanegra took the in-bounds pass from sophomore Logan Jenkins, dribbled to the arc and shot a 3-pointer. The ball banked in as time expired, forcing overtime.
Collinsville celebrated, but there was still work to do.
Jenkins opened the overtime scoring with a 3-pointer of his own, giving Collinsville its first lead. Era did not score from the field in overtime, only managing two free throws.
With 4.4 seconds to play, the Hornets shot a would-be game-winning 3-pointer, but the ball bounced off the rim. Era got an offensive rebound and had a good look for a short floater at the buzzer, but it wouldn’t fall, sparking the second Collinsville celebration.
Bocanegra said after the third quarter, the Pirates knew they would be fine if they played the right way.
“We stepped up with defense, and we just came back in the fourth quarter,” Bocanegra said. “We just did what we had to do… We (had to) play defense, try to control the ball. No turnovers.”
When the third quarter ended, it didn’t look as if Collinsville would be celebrating. Era led 33-20, its largest of the game. The Pirates nearly doubled their scoring in the fourth quarter as they outscored the Hornets 17-4. The Pirates finished regulation on a 10-0 run.
Johns said he decided after the third to abandon the zone defense for full-court man-to-man.
“I told them, ‘We’re just gonna have to come get ‘em,’” Johns said. “We’re not usually a ‘come get ‘em’ defense. It just isn’t what we’re best at, but it worked really well tonight, and it disturbed them enough a little bit where they started turning the ball over. We finally started making some shots, and the tide turned.”
Collinsville sophomore Carter Scott scored a game-high 13 points, and sophomore Landon Carpenter had 8. Era senior Kyle Greer led the Hornets with 10, followed by junior Caleb Newton’s 8.
Johns, who is retiring following this season after 28 years of coaching, said this was a big win in the push for the playoffs.
“We’re still in a good spot where we can just relax and play and not be pressured,” Johns said. “This is my last year, so this is special for me. I hope we go as far as we can with these guys.”
