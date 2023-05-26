WEATHERFORD – Collinsville will play in the regional finals for the first time in over two decades after sweeping Bosqueville on Thursday.
The Pirate baseball team defeated the Bulldogs 5-3 and 7-3 in a doubleheader at Weatherford.
Collinsville (30-5-1) last made the regional finals in 1999, the year the Pirates won their lone state championship.
Bosqueville (19-9-1) had reached the regional finals the past two years and reached the state tournament two seasons ago.
The first game took nine innings after Bosqueville rallied to force extras. The Pirates led 3-0 after the third inning, but the Bulldogs closed the gap to 3-2 in the fifth and tied the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Neither team scored in the eighth inning, but a walk and an error in the top of the ninth set up Collinsville with two outs. Landon Carpenter delivered a two-RBI single to retake the lead. Bosqueville got a leadoff single in the bottom half, but relief pitcher Garrett Trevino retired the next three hitters to complete the victory.
Rylan Newman pitched eight innings, allowing no earned runs on eight hits. He struck out eight batters and walked one. Trevino picked up a one-inning save with two strikeouts. At the plate, Trevino hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Game two went back-and-forth. Collinsville led 2-0 and 3-2, but Bosqueville tied the game each time. The Pirates finally pulled away with a four-run bottom of the fifth thanks to Bosqueville miscues. Colin Barnes and Trevino scored on passed balls, while Newman and Logan Jenkins scored on an error.
Bosqueville loaded the bases in the sixth but couldn’t score as the Pirates held on to win.
Jenkins pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Trevino pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing no runs, hits or walks with one strikeout.
Collinsville will face No. 9 Tolar in the Class 2A Region II finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.