The rain and the cold weren’t enough to stop Collinsville on Friday.
The Collinsville football team defeated Muenster 25-13 at Hornet Stadium, clinching the district championship.
Collinsville (8-1 overall, 5-0 District 8-2A Division II) fell behind early but rallied to lead before halftime.
Muenster (4-5, 3-2) had a shot at the district title, but this loss, combined with Santo beating Celeste, means the Hornets and Blue Devils will be playing for third place next week.
Collinsville coach Garrett Patterson held up the game ball in celebration after leading the Pirates to their first district title since 2018.
“It was a complete team victory,” Patterson said. “I’m so proud of all of our players and coaches. We believed we could win, we believed in ourselves, and we got the job done.”
The weather made passing difficult, and interceptions played a big role. Collinsville received the opening kickoff, but Reese Hightower intercepted a pass on the first play from scrimmage and gave Muenster a first down at the Pirate 39-yard line. Five plays later, Devon Bindel plunged in from three yards out to give Muenster a 7-0 lead.
A few drives later, Collinsville capped off a 5-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown dive by Jenkins, tying the game at 7 apiece.
The Pirates kept momentum on their side as their next drive started with two runs followed by four passing plays. The last pass was a 48-yard touchdown strike from Logan Jenkins to Carter Scott. The point after attempt failed, but the Pirates led 13-7.
Collinsville’s defense then got in on the action. On the next Muenster possession, Reed Patterson intercepted a pass and raced 30 yards to the endzone for a pick six. The 2-point conversion attempt failed, but the Pirates took a 19-7 lead into halftime.
The Hornets refused to quit and came out running the ball with a passion to start the second half. Six-straight running plays composed the drive as Bindel called his own number and cruised through the defense on a 38-yard touchdown run. Their point after attempt was blocked, but the lead was cut to 19-13.
Knowing that their playoff destiny was in their own hands, Collinsville answered the Muenster touchdown with a 10-play, time-consuming drive. The spark of the drive came on a 39-yard pass from Jenkins to Colin Barnes. Rylan Newman capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion attempt failed, but the Pirates took a 12-point lead into the final quarter.
The fourth period saw both sides bog down a bit offensively. Each side gained yards but could not mount or sustain a drive. The Pirates got to the Hornet 9-yard line once but missed a 26-yard field goal. The Hornets never got past the Collinsville 40-yard line.
The final blow came when Patterson intercepted his second pass of the night to end all hopes of a Muenster comeback. That interception sealed the victory and gave the district champion trophy to the Collinsville Pirates.
