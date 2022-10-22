A fourth-quarter offensive explosion lifted Collinsville to a major victory Friday night.
The Collinsville football team beat previously undefeated Santo 39-28 at home, taking sole possession of first place in the district.
Collinsville (7-1 overall, 4-0 District 8-2A Division II) scored 18 fourth-quarter points to complete the upset.
No. 7 Santo (7-1, 3-1) had allowed 37 combined points in its first seven games. The Pirates scored more by themselves.
The game was tied at 21 after the third quarter. Logan Jenkins put Collinsville ahead with a 21-yard field goal in the fourth. Parker Wells recovered a Santo fumble 51 seconds later and turned it into a 55-yard scoop-and-score for the Pirates, giving them a 31-21 lead.
Rylan Newman picked off a pass on Santo’s next possession. Three plays later, Santo defender Billy Sandoval intercepted a Collinsville pass and raced for a pick six.
After a failed onside kick attempt, Collinsville started with the ball at midfield. Using ball-control offense, the Pirates mixed running plays with short passing plays and put together a 12-play drive that ended when Jenkins found Reed Patterson in the back of the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown strike. Jenkins and Patterson hooked up again for the 2-point conversion.
The Pirate defense closed out the game by forcing 4 straight incomplete passes and won the epic battle.
The game didn’t start as wild as it ended. After a slow start by both teams, the Pirates finally found some momentum on their third drive, which began at their own 4-yard line. Mixing the run with the pass, Collinsville moved the ball down the field and gained four first downs. After a 48-yard pass from Jenkins to Carter Scott which put the ball at the Santo 5-yard line, Jenkins kept it on the next play and raced in to the endzone to put Collinsville ahead 7-0.
After a quick Santo punt, the Pirates used up the rest of the first quarter and capped off an 11-play drive a little over a minute into the second quarter when Newman crashed through the Wildcat defense for a 3-yard touchdown run.
Santo refused to quit and used its high-powered rushing offense to score two touchdowns in the second quarter. Kash Johnson barreled in from 4 yards out and followed that up with a 28-yard touchdown dash minutes later. Kevin Valenzuela made both kick attempts and the score was tied at 14 heading into halftime.
Santo kept its momentum going as it took the second half kickoff and needed only two plays to score its third-unanswered touchdown as quarterback Hut Thornton called his own number and raced 77 yards through the Pirate defense to take the lead, 21-14.
The Pirates got back into the game with a 13-play drive highlighted by a 34-yard pass from Jenkins to Scott, culminating in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins to Nathen Bocanegra. Jenkins’ point after kick was good and the game was tied again at 21-21 to end the third period of play, setting up the decisive fourth.
Collinsville can clinch the district championship in its next game if the Pirates defeat Muenster on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.