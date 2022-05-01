*If necessary
BASEBALL
Lindsay vs Windthorst
at Henrietta
Games 1, 2: Wednesday, May 4, 4 p.m.
Game 3: TBD*
Era vs Honey Grove
at Celina
Games 1, 2: Thursday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 12:00 p.m.*
Muenster vs Seymour
at Hoskins Field, Wichita Falls
Games 1, 2: Friday, May 6, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m.*
Whitesboro vs Keene
at Krum
Games 1, 2: Friday, May 6, 5 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m.*
Collinsville vs Wolfe City
at Sherman
Games 1, 2: Friday, May 6, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m.*
SOFTBALL
Muenster vs Lipan
at Boyd
Games 1, 2: Thursday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Monday, May 9, 6:30 p.m.*
Whitesboro vs Whitewright
at Bells
Game 1: Friday, May 6, 6 p.m.
Games 2, 3*: Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m.
