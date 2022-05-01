Bradley Lutkenhaus

Bradley Lutkenhaus helps turn a double play for Muenster. The Hornets are among five area baseball teams in the playoffs this season.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

*If necessary

BASEBALL

Lindsay vs Windthorst

at Henrietta

Games 1, 2: Wednesday, May 4, 4 p.m.

Game 3: TBD*

Era vs Honey Grove

at Celina

Games 1, 2: Thursday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 7,  12:00 p.m.*

Muenster vs Seymour

at Hoskins Field, Wichita Falls

Games 1, 2: Friday, May 6, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m.*

Whitesboro vs Keene

at Krum

Games 1, 2: Friday, May 6, 5 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m.*

Collinsville vs Wolfe City

at Sherman

Games 1, 2: Friday, May 6, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 7, 1 p.m.*

SOFTBALL

Muenster vs Lipan

at Boyd

Games 1, 2: Thursday, May 5, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, May 9, 6:30 p.m.*

Whitesboro vs Whitewright

at Bells

Game 1: Friday, May 6, 6 p.m.

Games 2, 3*: Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m.

