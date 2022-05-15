Grant Ward

Grant Ward hit 1-for-2 with an RBI and 2 runs in Muenster's playoff win against Era. The Hornets join Collinsville in the regional quarterfinals.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Muenster vs Archer City

at Henrietta

Game 1: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: After game 1

Game 3: Saturday, 5 p.m.*

Collinsville vs Windthorst

at Krum

Game 1: Thursday, 5 p.m.

Game 2: After game 1

Game 3: Friday, 6:30 p.m.*

*If necessary

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you