Playoff baseball third-round schedule From staff reports May 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Grant Ward hit 1-for-2 with an RBI and 2 runs in Muenster's playoff win against Era. The Hornets join Collinsville in the regional quarterfinals. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com Muenster vs Archer Cityat HenriettaGame 1: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Game 2: After game 1Game 3: Saturday, 5 p.m.*Collinsville vs Windthorst at KrumGame 1: Thursday, 5 p.m.Game 2: After game 1Game 3: Friday, 6:30 p.m.**If necessary
