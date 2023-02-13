The UIL girls' basketball playoffs begin Monday, while the TAPPS basketball playoffs move into the second round Tuesday for both boys and girls.
Here is the schedule for local teams:
GIRLS
Monday
Collinsville vs Wolfe City
- 6:30 p.m. at Bonham
Lindsay vs Honey Grove
- 7 p.m. at Bells
Tuesday
Sacred Heart vs Lubbock Southcrest
- 5 p.m. at Anson
Whitesboro vs Cedar Hill Newman
- 6 p.m. at Aubrey
Muenster vs Whitewright
- 6:30 p.m. at Callisburg
Era vs Merit Bland
- 7 p.m. at Melissa
BOYS
Tuesday
Sacred Heart vs Garland Christian
- 8 p.m. at Garland Christian
