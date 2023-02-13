Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Windy with a few showers this evening. A steady, soaking rain developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers this evening. A steady, soaking rain developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.