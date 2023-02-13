Anna Marie Becker and Ella Haseloff

Sacred Heart senior Anna Marie Becker (left) shoots while defended by Era senior Ella Haseloff (right). The Tigerettes and Lady Hornets both have playoff games Tuesday.

The UIL girls' basketball playoffs begin Monday, while the TAPPS basketball playoffs move into the second round Tuesday for both boys and girls.

Here is the schedule for local teams:

GIRLS

Monday

Collinsville vs Wolfe City

  • 6:30 p.m. at Bonham

Lindsay vs Honey Grove

  • 7 p.m. at Bells

Tuesday

Sacred Heart vs Lubbock Southcrest

  • 5 p.m. at Anson

Whitesboro vs Cedar Hill Newman

  • 6 p.m. at Aubrey

Muenster vs Whitewright

  • 6:30 p.m. at Callisburg

Era vs Merit Bland

  • 7 p.m. at Melissa

BOYS

Tuesday

Sacred Heart vs Garland Christian

  • 8 p.m. at Garland Christian

