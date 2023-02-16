The UIL girls' basketball playoffs enter the second round this weekend, and the TAPPS playoffs reach regional action Saturday. Here is the schedule for Gainesville-area teams:
GIRLS
Friday
Muenster vs Quinlan Boles
- 6 p.m. at Bonham
Lindsay vs Como-Pickton
- 8 p.m. at Bonham
Whitesboro vs Pottsboro
- 7 p.m. at Sherman
BOYS
Saturday
Sacred Heart vs Fort Worth Bethesda
- 6 p.m. at Celina
NOTE: The Gainesville boys are playing Sanger in a tiebreaker game Friday at Denton Ryan. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.