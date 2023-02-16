Whitesboro girls bi-district champs

The Whitesboro Lady Cats pose with their bi-district trophy after beating Cedar Hill Newman. The UIL girls' second round is this weekend.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

The UIL girls' basketball playoffs enter the second round this weekend, and the TAPPS playoffs reach regional action Saturday. Here is the schedule for Gainesville-area teams:

GIRLS

Friday

Muenster vs Quinlan Boles

  • 6 p.m. at Bonham

Lindsay vs Como-Pickton

  • 8 p.m. at Bonham

Whitesboro vs Pottsboro

  • 7 p.m. at Sherman

BOYS

Saturday

Sacred Heart vs Fort Worth Bethesda

  • 6 p.m. at Celina

NOTE: The Gainesville boys are playing Sanger in a tiebreaker game Friday at Denton Ryan. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

