Gainesville junior Cade Searcy prepares to shoot a free throw. The Leopards play their first playoff game since 2014 Tuesday.

The UIL boys' basketball playoffs begin this week with five local schools in action. Meanwhile, the girls' playoffs enter the third round with Muenster and Lindsay still alive.

All local teams play Tuesday. Here is the schedule:

GIRLS

Muenster vs Bland

  • 8 p.m. at Melissa

Lindsay vs Cooper

  • 8 p.m. at Celina

BOYS

Gainesville vs Decatur

  • 6:30 p.m. at Denton Guyer

Muenster vs Celeste

  • 6 p.m. at Celina

Lindsay vs Honey Grove

  • 6 p.m. at Sherman

Whitesboro vs Trinity Leadership

  • 7 p.m. at Prosper

Collinsville vs Wolfe City

  • 8 p.m. at Sherman

