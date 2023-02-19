The UIL boys' basketball playoffs begin this week with five local schools in action. Meanwhile, the girls' playoffs enter the third round with Muenster and Lindsay still alive.
All local teams play Tuesday. Here is the schedule:
GIRLS
Muenster vs Bland
- 8 p.m. at Melissa
Lindsay vs Cooper
- 8 p.m. at Celina
BOYS
Gainesville vs Decatur
- 6:30 p.m. at Denton Guyer
Muenster vs Celeste
- 6 p.m. at Celina
Lindsay vs Honey Grove
- 6 p.m. at Sherman
Whitesboro vs Trinity Leadership
- 7 p.m. at Prosper
Collinsville vs Wolfe City
- 8 p.m. at Sherman
