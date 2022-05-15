Baseball
Collinsville 6, Petrolia 0
AUBREY – Collinsville (24-5) remained perfect in the playoffs Thursday after defeating Petrolia in a single game at Aubrey High School.
Logan Jenkins pitched a complete game shutout, allowing one hit in seven innings. The sophomore struck out 15 hitters and walked one. Hunter Vannoy led the Pirates at the plate, hitting 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Colin Barnes hit 2-for-3 with 1 RBI and 2 runs, and Garrett Trevino hit 1-for-3 with 2 runs.
The Pirates slowly built their lead over the first four innings. Barnes put Collinsville in front in the bottom of the first with an RBI single, scoring Cash Morgan. Barnes scored later in the inning on an RBI single from Vannoy. Eight Petrolia errors aided Collinsville.
The Pirates will face Windthorst in the regional quarterfinals. The Trojans swept Cooper in the second round and Lindsay in the first.
Gunter 9, Whitesboro 1
Gunter 7, Whitesboro 6
ANNA – Whitesboro (20-8) fell in the area round to Gunter for the second-straight year Friday and Saturday at Anna High School.
Gunter struck early in game one. The Tigers scored 6 runs in the top of the first inning on four hits and an error. Torran Naglestad gave the Bearcats their lone run in the bottom half of the first by scoring on an error after stealing third. Gunter pitcher Isaac Villanueva held Whitesboro in check the rest of the way despite allowing seven hits.
Both teams scored early in game two. Whitesboro struck first when Greyson Ledbetter singled to score Naglestad in the first, but the Tigers responded with 3 runs in the bottom half. The Bearcats retook the lead with 3 runs in the second, but Gunter responded in kind. The Tigers got one more in the sixth, which proved vital. Whitesboro loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and scored 2 runs as batters were hit by pitches, but a pop up in foul territory ended the game.
The Bearcats had won 15 of their prior 17 games entering the series. Gunter, a state semifinalist a year ago, improves to 30-1.
Softball
Archer City 11, Muenster 0
Archer City 5, Muenster 0
BOWIE – Muenster (20-13) fell in the regional quarterfinals in a sweep Friday and Saturday against Archer City at Bowie High School.
Archer City took the lead in game one with 3 runs in the second but pulled away with 8 in the fifth, leading to a run-rule win. The Lady Cats hammered Muenster with 11 hits while holding the Lady Hornets to two.
The Lady Cats again held Muenster to two hits in the second game. Archer City took a 1-0 lead in the first, then added 4 runs in the second. Archer City only managed four hits in the game, but Muenster couldn’t find its offense against dominant pitching. The Lady Hornets had only been shut out twice in the regular season, both times by a Class 4A opponent.
Muenster had won 12-straight games entering the series, having last lost March 29. Archer City improves to 24-6.
