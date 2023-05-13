BASEBALL
Era vs Seymour
WICHITA FALLS, BOWIE – Era (19-9) will play in the regional quarterfinals for the first time after defeating Seymour in a best-of-three area round series.
The Hornets split Thursday’s doubleheader with Seymour, falling 8-3 in game one before winning the second game 9-3 in Wichita Falls. Era won game three 4-3 Saturday in Bowie to clinch the series.
Era scored two runs in the top of the first inning in game one, but Seymour answered with four runs in the bottom half. The Hornets closed the gap with a run in the third, but the Panthers padded their lead in the subsequent innings to win the opener. Cooper Weatherly and Will Hickson led Era, each hitting 3-for-4. Hickson scored two runs with an RBI, and Weatherly scored once.
Seymour led 2-0 early in the second game, but the Hornets erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the third, helping them stay alive and force a decisive third game. Weatherly hit 2-for-4 with two RBIs while also pitching 3 1/3 shutout innings. Jack Jones and Cole Stevens tallied two RBIs apiece.
With the series on the line Saturday, the teams traded runs for the first half of game three. Seymour led 3-2 after the fourth inning, but Weatherly tied the game in the sixth with an RBI fielder’s choice which scored Ian Parker. Hickson drew a bases-loaded walk in the next at-bat, scoring Stevens and giving Era the lead. Caleb Newton earned the win on the mound and Hickson earned a save as Era closed out the series.
SOFTBALL
Collinsville vs Windthorst
BOYD – Collinsville (20-8-1) defeated Windthorst in a best-of-three series in Boyd to advance to the regional semifinals. Windthorst won the series opener 14-1 Wednesday, but Collinsville won 12-5 Thursday and 3-2 Saturday.
The Trojanettes built a 6-0 lead over the first four innings in game one before pulling away with an eight-run sixth inning. Collinsville managed to scrape across an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth but nothing more as Windthorst held the Lady Pirates to three hits. Devyn Elvington hit 1-for-3 with a run.
The game one loss was Collinsville’s first of the playoffs and ended a 15-game winning streak, but the Lady Pirates returned the favor in game two. The teams were tied at 2 until the Lady Pirates plated five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Tessa Vannoy hit 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, while Audrey Miller hit 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run.
In Saturday's decisive game, Windthorst took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Collinsville scored a run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take the lead. The Trojanettes got a run back in the seventh but stranded the tying run at third base. Elvington hit 2-for-3 in the series-clinching win.
Whitesboro vs Prairiland
COMMERCE – Whitesboro (32-4-2) swept Pattonville Prairiland 5-0 Friday and 7-6 Saturday to advance to the regional semifinals. The teams played at Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday and Commerce High School on Saturday.
Whitesboro took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning of game one, then doubled it in the third. Bradi Gallaway hit a solo home run in the fifth to make it 5-0 as starting pitcher Avery Howerton kept her shutout intact for the series-opening win, allowing three hits. Tylar Olsen hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Howerton hit 1-for-3 with two runs.
The Lady Cats needed eight innings in game two to clinch the series. Prairiland took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, though Whitesboro got its bats going in the third and beyond. The Lady Cats took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but the Lady Patriots rallied to send the game to extras. Maci Graves reached on an error in the eighth, then moved to third on back-to-back sacrifice bunts. Gallaway drove her home with a single to give Whitesboro the lead for good.
Howerton closed out the win with a scoreless bottom of the eighth. At the plate, she hit 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.
