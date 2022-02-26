Boys
Lindsay 41, Rivercrest 34
BONHAM – Lindsay (17-14) overcame a narrow halftime deficit Friday night to defeat Bogata Rivercrest at Bonham High School.
Kirtan Patel led the Knights with 16 points, followed by Dawson Foster with 10. Yash Patel collected 10 rebounds. Kam English led Rivercrest with 14. Rivercrest led 16-15 at halftime, but Lindsay tied the game in the third and pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Rivercrest 19-12 in the final quarter. The Knights shot 16-of-18 from the free throw line while allowing just one free throw to Rivercrest.
Lindsay will face Sulphur Springs North Hopkins in the regional quarterfinals.
Girls
Stamford 59, Muenster 49
MCKINNEY – No. 6 Muenster (32-4) fell to No. 13 Stamford in the regional semifinals Friday night at McKinney North High School.
Stamford led 12-9 after the first quarter but really pulled away in the second, outscoring the Lady Hornets 20-10. The offense erupted for both teams in the third with a combined 46 points scored. Muenster won the fourth 8-3, but the deficit was too much.
This was Muenster’s first loss since Dec. 4, breaking a 23-game winning streak. This was Muenster’s fourth-straight year reaching the regional tournament.
