SOFTBALL
Muenster vs Tolar
SPRINGTOWN – Muenster (23-7) upset one of the best teams in the state by sweeping No. 4 Tolar. The Lady Hornets won 9-6 Friday and 12-5 Saturday in Springtown.
Tolar led 2-1 after the first inning in game one, but Muenster rallied with three runs in the third and four in the fourth. The Lady Hornets made it 9-2 in the top of the sixth. The Lady Rattlers scored a few late runs to make the final score closer but couldn’t complete the comeback. Macy Bayer hit 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Muenster and Tolar traded runs in the first four innings, after which Tolar led 5-3. The Lady Hornets erupted for nine runs in the fifth to take the lead and pull away. Muenster outhit its top-five opponent 12-4 in the second game, and Anna Kay Hennigan hit 2-for-4 with five RBIs.
Brooke Tyler pitched all 14 innings in the series for Muenster. Combined, she allowed three earned runs on 12 hits. She tallied 12 strikeouts and six walks.
Collinsville vs Lipan
JACKSBORO – Collinsville (18-7-1) held on to an early lead Friday to defeat Lipan 4-3 in a single-game area playoff matchup at Jacksboro.
The Lady Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Devyn Elvington and Audrey Miller hit back-to-back RBI doubles, and Addisyn McDonnell added a two-RBI triple. Collinsville didn’t score again, and Lipan tried to fight back with a run in the second and two in the fifth.
Collinsville pitcher Shelby Derzapf retired seven of the last eight hitters she faced to hold on to the victory. The lone Lipan baserunner during this stretch came on an error, the only one of the game.
BASEBALL
Collinsville vs Wolfe City
MELISSA – Collinsville (24-5-1) swept Wolfe City in dominant fashion Friday night in Melissa, winning 13-1 and 19-4, both games in five innings.
The Pirates led 2-0 after the second inning in game one before taking control with seven runs in the third. Four Collinsville players tallied two RBIs apiece, while Reed Patterson scored three runs. Rylan Newman and Garrett Trevino shared pitching duties and held Wolfe City to one run on three hits. They struck out eight hitters and walked one.
The Pirates didn’t need as much time to take over in game two, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first. Collinsville went on to lead 16-0 after the third inning. The Wolves scored their runs in the fourth and fifth innings with the game already well out of reach. Logan Jenkins led the offense with five RBIs. He also pitched the first 3 1/3 innings without allowing a hit. He struck out seven hitters and walked three.
Lindsay vs Seymour
HENRIETTA – Lindsay (9-14) battled hard but fell short in a best-of-three series with Seymour in Henrietta. Seymour won 7-1 Friday. Lindsay bounced back to win 5-3 Saturday, but Seymour won the decisive game afterward, 8-5.
The Knights had trouble solving Seymour pitching in game one. Although they tallied five hits, they were down 5-0 until scoring their only run in the sixth inning on an RBI sacrifice bunt by Hayden Ellender which scored Joe Manhart.
Lindsay evened the series in game two with a late rally. The Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning, but Lindsay plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cody Williford pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits. He struck out five hitters and walked none.
Lindsay took an early 2-0 lead in game three, but Seymour rallied to lead 4-2 after the second inning. The Knights cut the deficit in half in the top of the third but couldn’t recover from a three-run bottom of the fourth. Williford and Dawson Foster had two RBIs each.
