Baseball
Muenster 11, Seymour 0
Muenster 14, Seymour 1
WICHITA FALLS – Muenster (23-11) had little trouble with its first playoff opponent, dispatching Seymour in a bi-district sweep Friday night at Hoskins Field.
Cody Hill threw a five-inning no-hitter in game one with 11 strikeouts. Seymour’s only baserunner came via walk in the top of the fourth inning, but the next hitter grounded into a double play, meaning Hill still faced the minimum number of hitters. Gredan Wolf led the offense with 3 RBIs on 1-for-2 hitting.
Seymour’s only run in the series came unearned in the fifth inning of game two. Colton Deckard pitched five innings, striking out nine and walking two. The Hornets needed more innings to pull away in this game, but 4 runs in the sixth and 5 in the seventh sealed the series sweep. Lucas Sebade hit 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs.
The Hornets will face Cooke County neighbor Era in the area round.
Whitesboro 15, Keene 3
Whitesboro 10, Keene 0
KRUM – Whitesboro (20-6) used a pair of dominant victories to sweep Keene in the bi-district round Friday night at Krum High School.
Mac Harper sealed the sweep in game two with a six-inning no-hitter. He struck out four hitters and walked two. The Bearcats took the lead with a 3-run second, then added 2 runs in the fourth. Whitesboro plated another 5 in the bottom of the sixth to trigger a run-rule walk off, clinching the series. Greyson Ledbetter hit 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs.
Whitesboro’s offense had a slower start in the first game, and Keene led 2-1 after the third. The Bearcats took over in the fifth with 9 runs, giving Whitesboro the momentum not only in game one, but in the series. Torran Naglestad hit 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs.
The Bearcats advance to play Gunter in the area round.
Softball
Muenster 10, Lipan 4
GODLEY – Muenster (19-11) started its area series 1-0 Saturday after winning game one against Lipan at Godley High School.
The Lady Hornets took a 3-0 lead in the second, which Lipan answered with 2 runs in the third. Muenster took control in the fifth by plating 5 runs, thanks in part to a three-run error. Maggie Hess hit 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Kennedy Schroeder went the distance, allowing 2 earned runs on four hits. She struck out 13 hitters, walking five.
The series continues Monday night at Boyd. Game two begins at 5:30 p.m. If a game three is necessary, it will follow game two.
