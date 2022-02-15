Whitesboro 71, Keene 27
PROSPER – Whitesboro (26-8) made quick work of Keene in the bi-district round Monday night at Prosper High School.
Libby Langford led with 21 points, and Olivia Hildebrand scored 16. The Lady Cats quickly built a comfortable lead in the first half but really put it out of reach in the third, outscoring Keene 26-3 to lead 56-16 heading into the fourth. Keene scored 11 points in the final quarter, the only quarter the Lady Chargers reached double digits.
Whitesboro awaits the winner of Tuesday night’s game between No. 15 Gunter and Emory Rains.
Sam Rayburn 34, Lindsay 31
CELINA – Lindsay (13-19) fought hard but ultimately fell in a heartbreaker to Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn, the champion of District 14-2A, in the bi-district round Monday night at Celina High School.
Lindsay senior Story Tatum led the Lady Knights with 12 points in her final game. Sam Rayburn’s zone defense gave the Lady Knights fits, holding them to 3-of-21 shooting from the 3-point line. The Lady Rebels collected numerous offensive rebounds, leading to second-chance points which put them on top.
Lindsay ended the regular season winning four of its final five games. With Tatum being the only senior departing, the future is bright for the Lady Knights.
