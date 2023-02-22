The UIL basketball playoffs continue Friday night. The Muenster Lady Hornets are headed to their fifth-straight regional tournament, while three local boys' teams will play area round games.
All games are Friday. If the Muenster girls win, they will play again Saturday at the same location. Here is the schedule for local teams:
GIRLS
No. 11 Muenster vs No. 1 Nocona
- 7 p.m. at McKinney North
- Winner plays again Sat.
BOYS
Whitesboro vs Howe
- 6:30 p.m. at Sherman
Muenster vs Simms Bowie
- 6:30 p.m. at Farmersville
Lindsay vs Clarksville
- 7 p.m. at Bonham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.