Madeleine Fisher

Muenster senior Madeleine Fisher attempts a layup during a playoff game. The Lady Hornets will face No. 1 Nocona in the regional tournament Friday.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

The UIL basketball playoffs continue Friday night. The Muenster Lady Hornets are headed to their fifth-straight regional tournament, while three local boys' teams will play area round games.

All games are Friday. If the Muenster girls win, they will play again Saturday at the same location. Here is the schedule for local teams:

GIRLS

No. 11 Muenster vs No. 1 Nocona

  • 7 p.m. at McKinney North
  • Winner plays again Sat.

BOYS

Whitesboro vs Howe

  • 6:30 p.m. at Sherman

Muenster vs Simms Bowie

  • 6:30 p.m. at Farmersville

Lindsay vs Clarksville

  • 7 p.m. at Bonham

