Era baseball mound meeting

Era baseball coach Scott Bishop speaks with his team on the mound during a playoff game. The Hornets are in the area round for the second-straight season.

BASEBALL

Muenster vs Collinsville

All games at Denton HS

Game 1: Wed. May 10, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Thu. May 11, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Sat. May 13, 7 p.m. if necessary

Era vs Seymour

All games at Bowie

Game 1: Thu. May 11, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3: Sat. May 13, 11 a.m. if necessary

SOFTBALL

Muenster vs Petrolia

Game 1: Wed. May 10, 6 p.m. at Gainesville

Game 2: Thu. May 11, 6 p.m. at Henrietta

Game 3: Sat. May 13, 7 p.m. at Bowie if necessary

Collinsville vs Windthorst

All games at Boyd

Game 1: Wed. May 10, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Thu. May 11, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Sat. May 13, 2 p.m. if necessary

Whitesboro vs Prairiland

Game 1: Fri. May 12, 6:30 p.m. at TAMU-Commerce

Game 2: Sat. May 13, noon at Commerce HS

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if necessary

