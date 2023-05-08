BASEBALL
Muenster vs Collinsville
All games at Denton HS
Game 1: Wed. May 10, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Thu. May 11, 7 p.m.
Game 3: Sat. May 13, 7 p.m. if necessary
Era vs Seymour
All games at Bowie
Game 1: Thu. May 11, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1
Game 3: Sat. May 13, 11 a.m. if necessary
SOFTBALL
Muenster vs Petrolia
Game 1: Wed. May 10, 6 p.m. at Gainesville
Game 2: Thu. May 11, 6 p.m. at Henrietta
Game 3: Sat. May 13, 7 p.m. at Bowie if necessary
Collinsville vs Windthorst
All games at Boyd
Game 1: Wed. May 10, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Thu. May 11, 6 p.m.
Game 3: Sat. May 13, 2 p.m. if necessary
Whitesboro vs Prairiland
Game 1: Fri. May 12, 6:30 p.m. at TAMU-Commerce
Game 2: Sat. May 13, noon at Commerce HS
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if necessary
